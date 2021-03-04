Local nonprofit organization Backyard Growers has teamed up with Gloucester Housing Authority and Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce to grow hope, connection and diversity through public art.
Coming to Gloucester this year, “Agri-Culture” will use storytelling, multimedia arts, and a participatory design process to create dynamic spaces at Willowood Park, a Gloucester Housing Authority development on Maplewood Avenue — spaces managed by Backyard Growers.
“During these difficult times, it is vital that our residents have a sense of hope and transformation, and that our community increase its sense of inclusivity,” said Gloucester Housing Authority Executive Director David Houlden. “Our public art project, Agri-Culture, based in and around the Willowood Community Garden, will bring new energy to the Willowood community using the arts to celebrate diverse cultures and improve healthy food access.”
The project is estimated to begin this spring and be completed in the fall of 2022.
This collaborative art project is one of six new public art and creative placemaking projects being funded by Essex County Community Foundation’s Creative County Initiative (CCI).
CCI has also funded the Gloucester-based project “Centuries in the Making,” which is led by LuminArtz. The project will bring the iconic Man at the Wheel and Fishermen’s Wives’ memorial statues on Stacey Boulevard to life through art technology and sound effects.
“The idea of creating a space where anyone and everyone can access art and culture is paramount to our vision for Essex County,” said CCI Program Director Karen Ristuben. “We were really inspired by these new collaborations, which have not only designed innovative, creative plans to bring people together through art and culture but have also managed to persevere through COVID-19.”
