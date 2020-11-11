A Gloucester City Council hearing to address the city's desire to allow local businesses to have outdoor seating a little while longer will happen later this month.
Community Development Director Jill Cahill is seeking to extend a temporary zoning ordinance through Dec. 30, 2021, that would allow retail and restaurants to temporarily add outdoor seating, displays, or takeout on public or private sidewalks, in parking spaces, or in parking lots without requiring a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals or the City Council, or approval of the Planning Board.
The council voted to waive notifying neighbors of the upcoming public hearing, scheduled for Nov. 24.
As abutters to where this temporary zoning relief would be in effect includes almost every city resident, City Council voted to waive the requirement to contact residents about the public hearing as it would be near impossible to do.
City Councilor Jen Holmgren noted that those interesting in learning more about the relief and details of the upcoming public hearing are encouraged to reach out to the city councilor for their ward.
The extension would allow the continued outdoor use on private property until the proposed expiration date, as well as give additional businesses the opportunity to utilize their outdoor space in the spring if they so choose.
The goal of the temporary ordinance, as outlined in Cahill’s letter, is to continue to help businesses adapt to the restrictions associated with stopping the spreading of the COVID-19 virus and minimizing the economic impacts of the restrictions.
Prior to the Nov. 24 public hearing, the requested extension in zoning relief is scheduled to go before Planning and Development Standing Committee on Nov. 18.
