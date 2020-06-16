City Council will host a public hearing Tuesday evening via Zoom for community members to voice their opinions of the city's proposed budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and her staff have projected that it will cost $117.9 million to run the city of Gloucester.
The annual budget report for fiscal 2021 can be found at gloucester-ma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6747/2021-Budget-Document-1
"The proposed FY21 budget comes at a time of great local, national and international economic disruption brought on but he coronavirus pandemic," Romeo Theken wrote in a May 5 letter to the City Council and community of Gloucester. "Taking this into account, this budget ensures we are prepared for short- and long-term economic uncertainties."
When the proposed budget was brought before the City Council in early May, it unanimously approved the numbers presented:
Gloucester Public Schools funding is proposed at $44,388,897, an increase of $1.25 million or 2.90% over this year's budget.
Water Enterprise Fund revenues and expenditures are proposed at $7,068,315, a $337,324 or 5.01% increase.
Sewer Enterprise Fund revenues and expenditures are proposed at $9,030,824, a $577,697 or 6.83% increase.
Talbot Rink Enterprise Fund revenues and expenditures are proposed at $308,685, a decrease of $25,790 or 7.70%.
Waterways Enterprise Fund revenues and expenditures are proposed to increase by nearly $6,500, a 1.42% increase.
Community Preservation Fund revenues and expenditures are proposed at $728,000.
The turnout for Tuesday's remote online public hearing is unknown, but the vibe that city councilors have of who will speak out varies.
"Usually participation has been good because they don't need to travel to City Hall to participate," City Councilor Jamie O'Hara said.
Ward 4 City Council Val Gilman sees Tuesday night's online meeting to not be "a night away from home," a bonus that could draw additional voices.
"I am expecting a handful of Ward 4 residents to be attending to speak on matters such as adequate overtime for ATVs to support the budgeted position for part-time ticketing officer, to help be an additional resource to the North Gloucester patrol," she said.
City Councilor Melissa Cox, chair of the council's Budget and Finance Subcommittee, doesn't see the meeting's easy access bumping up the numbers of commenters.
"We have only received one question regarding the budget, and it wasn't even about the FY21 budget," she said. "We don't often get much engagement with the public hearing."
She said that the lack of community engagement might be due to an overall "apathy for government" and "it is what it is" mentality — especially in the midst of a pandemic.
"Quit frankly, this year is really the year," Cox said. "We don't have the state numbers in, we don't know if we are going to have to cut more."
With the future a bit up in the air as councilors wait on the state, Cox assured that Gloucester is in a good position going into the next fiscal year.
"The administration and the City Council have worked together very well to put aside 'rainy day funds' in stabilization accounts," she explained. "Gloucester is not going to take a hit like our neighboring communities that haven't made the same strides."
During the public hearing, community members can speak for up to three minutes in favor or opposition of the budget.
For those who are unable to attend the public hearing, a letter in support or opposition may be emailed to jsenos@gloucester-ma.gov which then will be distributed to councilors.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
If you watch
What: Special City Council meeting for a public hearing on the fiscal year 2021 budget.
When: Tuesday, June 16, at 6 p.m.
Where: Join from computer, smart device at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86387657195; or by phone, 1-312-626-6799 or 1-346-248-7799. Meeting ID is 863 8765 7195.