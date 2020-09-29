Public hearing on Mattos Field transfer Tuesday

A long-standing discussion about the potential development of an elementary school at a local ballfield will have a whole night to itself.
Gloucester's City Council has scheduled a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the City Council's pending vote regarding the Gloucester Land Disposition Committee's recommendation to transfer the care, custody, and control of land known and numbered as 11 Webster St., which includes Mattos Field, to the Gloucester School Committee.
"While there is no question the need for green space and recreational ball fields are critical to a community, the same can be said about a modern elementary school, which would replace two out-of-date elementary schools," Public Work Director Mike Hale wrote in a Sept. 1 letter to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. "With the loss of one field comes an opportunity to design and construct a modern complex for softball."
The East Gloucester School Building Committee selected the Veterans Memorial Elementary School campus, including Mattos Field, as the location for a new school merging Veterans and East Gloucester elementary schools
On Aug. 7, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill brought by state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr which requested relief for the city from Article 97, a rule in the state Constitution that restricts the use of conservation lands. The relief allows the city to build the proposed combined elementary school on the site of Mattos Field.
Now that state Legislature and the city's Land Disposition Committee have given their affirmation of the transfer, the ball has been thrown back to the City Council to approve the transfer.
A play-by-play
If the vote leans in favor of the transfer, the city would be able "to transfer the care, custody and control of certain municipal land comprising approximately 2.7 +/- acres, known and numbered as 11 Webster St., which includes Mattos Field," to the School Committee.
In exchange for the use of Mattos and to ensure a no-net loss of conservation and recreation land, the School Committee would transfer approximately 2.8 acres, known 8 Davis St. which includes East Gloucester Elementary School, a portion of Maxwell Parsons Playground and the layouts of Davis Street Extension and Parsons Street to the city.
The land would then be placed under the protection of Article 97 of the state Constitution, to preserve it for municipal park and open space purposes.
The Department of Public Works would upgrade the softball field facilities and accommodations at 6 Green St. and 18A Beckford St. prior to the discontinuance of use of Mattos Field and the commencement of school construction.
The transfer of the Webster Street land will be contingent upon the transfer of land on Davis Street, and the transfer of land at Davis Street will be contingent upon the recording of a deed restriction on that land placing it under the protection of Article 97.
If construction or demolition upon or removal of any structures from the land on Webster Street does not commence within four years after the land transfers, the care, custody and control of that land will revert to the Department of Public Works to be placed under the protection of Article 97 and the care, custody and control of the land on Davis Street will revert back to the School Committee.
The City Council recently approved a $4.2 million loan authorization for ancillary costs for the proposed $66.7 million school building project (Please see related story). Of that number, $2 million was dedicated to the relocation of the ball field.
"With the opportunity to introduce a new softball complex to the community, it is within my authority to determine that Mattos Field is no longer needed for its current purpose and this location would be better suited for a new school," Hale concluded in his letter to the mayor.
