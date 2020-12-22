The City Council has scheduled a Jan. 12 public hearing to discuss the use of city land for a Gloucester police shooting range.
The call for public discussion in front of the full council comes after a new ordinance was passed unanimously in April. The ordinance increases the number of days the Gloucester Police Department can use the West Gloucester shooting range, located at the end of Forest Lane in front of Haskell Reservoir. This change was due to the state changing the requirement for police weapons training. At minimum, every office has to qualify twice a year on every type of weapon the department has.
Some residents believe the community was not given enough warning of these changes, as they feared for the safety of hikers, cyclists, and dogs. After the ordinance passed, more than 150 residents signed up for more information on the changes.
“I was really disappointed with how they circulated this within the community, it wasn’t surfaced well at all,” resident Matthew Graziano said.
Before April, the West Gloucester shooting range had been used for many years for the department’s bi-annual shooting qualifications exam until its use was suspended because of safety concerns.
Use of range had been suspended for six days in 2008 and then again in 2009, for 60 days.
The conversation about the range's use resurfaced when city officials, including police Chief Ed Conley and City Councilors Melissa Cox and Sean Nolan, met with residents in early October at the range to answer questions, alleviate concerns, and dispel any misinformation about how the range will be used.
“I am mindful of the impact this has on your day-to-day activity,” Conley said at the Oct. 8 meeting. While other departments and organizations may have used the range in years' past, he said, that would no longer be the case.
The range's use will be limited to firearms training for active and retired members of the Gloucester Police Department, Conley noted at the meeting.
By the end of that in-person meeting, one of few to be had during the city's state of emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic, many residents left their signature as a signal that the conversation was not over.
Pending the current state-of-emergency, the platform by which the public hearing will be held is yet to be determined.
UPDATED ORDINANCE
Under the new shooting range ordinance, the use of the range is limited to firearms training for active and retired members of the Gloucester Police Department.
According to the changed ordinance:
Range is open from May 1 to Nov. 1 and every Wednesday between those dates.
Biannual state-mandated training shall take place during the first 15 days of May and the first 15 days of October.
Hours of operation are restricted to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for “specific low-light training which will be conducted no later than 10 p.m. on those specific days.”
No shooting is allowed on Saturday, Sunday, or any state-recognized holiday.