While community members were not allowed to comment about the reopening of Gloucester's schools at the last School Committee meeting, they will have a platform to speak Monday.
Anticipating what would end up being roughly a 4 1/2-hour meeting Wednesday, School Committee Chairperson Jonathan Pope notified the public early on that the committee was not going to take public comments about the reopening plan.
"Our objective is to understand the plan before we get input as to what is wrong about it or what is right about it," he said. "That is the purpose of tonight's meeting."
Instead, the Gloucester Public Schools administration has organized a special School Committee meeting on Monday evening in order to receive public input on its plan for reopening schools.
"We made a solid plan that we will hear from everybody in numerous meetings coming forward after tonight to get feedback," School Committee Vice Chairperson Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince said on Wednesday night.
Pope added that in addition to Monday's meeting, there are also a number of staff meetings, family focus groups with the superintendent, and an impact bargaining meeting between the Gloucester Teachers Association and the School Committee.
"We are doing our best to try and get a handle on the safest and most effective and efficient way to reopen school and to deliver education to all the students of Gloucester," Pope said.
The community's response to Pope's decision to nix comments Wednesday was mixed, as some spoke in support while others expressed frustration. But all who requested to speak wanted to talk about the reopening plan.
"What if it were you?" Heidi Wakeman asked Wednesday night. "If you were a teacher, what would you want to do? If you are a parent in the public schools, what would you want for your son or daughter or child or grandson or your grandchild?"
"This is a challenging time for everybody and I know that there is no easy answer and I respect the work that you do as elected officials," she added.
As the School Committee closed oral communications to proceed with Wednesday night's agenda, with roughly 250 attendees watching, Gloucester Teachers Association President Cynthia Carney sent a letter to the Times with what she had planned to communicate if she and others had been allowed to speak.
"We are now not convinced that our voices will be heard in a public forum that has just been announced this evening," she wrote.
The statement continued to explain that "as much as it pains us, current scientific data and public health guidelines tell us that it is not possible to return without hurting our community."
School Committee member Samantha Watson reminded attendees that "the School Committee has not been on the reopening committee and this is the first time that we have actually had the chance to provide input on the plan."
After Monday's special meeting during which the public will get a chance to speak, the School Committee will reconvene Wednesday, Aug. 12, to vote on a reopening plan to be submitted to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the primary learning model for each school level.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.