The Gloucester Department of Public Works will resume the "last Saturday of the month drop-off " this Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to noon.
It will also open the city Compost Facility this Saturday. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing. Masks or face coverings must be worn in the facility.
The DPW on Saturday is accepting the following at the DPW yard: Metal items (that are at least 80% metal), including bicycles, water heaters, tools, washers, dryers, dishwashers, file cabinets, metal chairs, and gas grills without propane tanks.
Unfortunately, TV’s, computer monitors, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, and dehumidifiers cannot be accepted. These items can be picked up curbside once a month after purchasing a $30 appliance sticker at the DPW.
Hazardous waste such as oil-based and marine paints, gasoline, pesticides, varnish, stain, etc. are only accepted during household hazardous waste day, which will be held the last Saturday in September.