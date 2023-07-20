ROCKPORT — Residents can expect to hear loud booms starting Thursday as the town embarks on a blasting project at the Department of Public Works facility off Upper Main Street.
Starting July 20 and running for approximately 21 business days, the town’s general contractor for the new Public Works facility will begin blasting the ledge at the site in order to proceed with foundation and site work for a new facility to be built.
In May, the town broke ground on a $17.2 million project to build the facility, located at 2 DPW Way. The project’s general contractor is BC Construction of North Reading.
On Wednesday, Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira said blasting was a known and expected part of the project.
“Much of Rockport has significant ledge and that site is no exception,” he said. “There are several large outcroppings that are viewable from (Main Street). The cost for the blasting is part of the overall project.”
Vieira said the blasting is expected to take place intermittently during the day and that it will not be continuous.
“The preparation process to ensure each blast is safe and has the maximum impact takes longer than the actual blasting,” he said. “A Fire Department detail is also on-site throughout the blasting process.”
Vieira added the town has provided the contact information to residents and businesses for the general contractor overseeing the blasting should questions arise during the process.
Pete Secondiani, the site superintendent for BC Construction, said workers were on site Wednesday conducting exploratory drilling to map the ledge at the location.
Secondiani said residents should not expect problems with the work but he added there will be small explosions.
“They’re going to get a whole lot of nothing,” he said. “It’s going to be ongoing for the next few weeks. We’re doing the exploratory drilling now to determine the ledge present. It’s going to be a pretty small scale (of blasting).”
Secondiani said an air horn will sound to warn those in the area about the impending detonations.
“No one’s going to really notice what’s going on except for the air horn that will go off five minutes before the detonations,” he said. “It’s more for the guys who are doing the blasting.”
Vieira has said the project is expected to take approximately two years to complete.
He said the project, which has been in the works for several years, is expected to provide a safe environment for the Public Works staff, areas for a mechanic to conduct repairs to department vehicles, and the necessary work area for the building maintenance, highway and public properties divisions.
In addition, Vieira said, there will be, for the first time, locker rooms, showers and a break and training room for Public Works staff.
According to the Conversation Commission policy on blasting, the board is concerned with the possible effects from blasting operations on nearby resource areas.
“We may require that it be minimized and monitored,” according to a commission posting on the town’s website.
The current Public Works facility, built in 1956, failed to meet basic codes and lacked several important features — a fire control system, a proper ventilation system, and a place to properly store toxic chemicals and the department’s vehicles and equipment.
During the 2022 Town Meeting, discussion included how to pay for the rising costs associated with the project — which was estimated to run approximately $12.4 million in 2019, but had jumped by about $5 million more by 2022.
