As the novel coronavirus went from a localized disease in Wuhan, China, to a worldwide pandemic, in what seems like a few short weeks, a lot has happened in Gloucester and beyond.
Schools have closed, businesses have been defined as “non-essential,” and people are rushing outside to breathe some fresh air before retreating to their home-made offices.
“Gloucester is an island, and because we are an island, we are relatively insulated from a lot of what happens in the rest of the world,” said Republican State Committeewoman Amanda Orlando Kesterson, a Gloucester resident. “I think that this has been a bit jarring in our city because we are not insulated from this.”
As of March 26, there are 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gloucester and more than 247 confirmed in Essex County.
As the city of Gloucester takes steps towards mitigating the spread of the virus, Cape Ann residents are looking past the bridge to see how the federal government is responding to the pandemic.
For Kesterson, an office manager at Orlando & Associates, the federal government has had a very measured response to the crisis.
“I have been very impressed by their view on everything,” Kesterson explained. “Both from the scientific perspective, public health perspective, and the common sense perspective.”
Despite being frustrated by the economic consequences of what has been done to keep the nation afloat, Kesterson is grateful for who is president during this time.
“I am grateful that (Donald Trump) is president because he at least understands the economic issue that has been created by the restrictions that have been put on people and their businesses,” she explained.
Gloucester Democratic City Committee Vice Chair Matthew Murray, however, is not.
“We are reaping the whirlwind here of having a narcotic game show host for president,” said Murray. “There is no national direction. We have no overall policy and at this point the governors of the individual states are all making the ultimate calls for their individual states and it is still a complete patchwork.”
For Murray, all of the tumult “lands at the feet of Donald J. Trump.”
“He is monumentally incompetent and incapable of running a disaster,” Murray added.
Some Cape Ann residents would have liked to see the United States move faster in its response.
“I certainly would have liked to have seen things starting to happen more quickly and decisively,” Gloucester’s David Arsenault said of the country’s overall response to the pandemic. “Not specific from the business perspective, but just from an overall perspective recognizing what kinds of challenges seem to be happening in places like China and Italy in particular.”
“It is clear that there were health warnings coming from these places and more,” said Arsenault, who is registered as an independent.
The Annisquam artist is doing as well as he can under the “unusual circumstances.”
While his art gallery in Rockport is closed for the time being, Arsenault has moved his business online — a switch that is certainly not ideal for his line of work.
“That has changed the nature of my business,” he explained. “Going online, which is not necessarily as robust as having engagements with people face-to-face, is a much different way to engage with my audience.”
While the country seems to be edging toward stricter regulations — New York and California are both in lock-down and Massachusetts is strongly urging incoming travelers to quarantine for 14 days — Peter Tibbetts of Gloucester is hopeful for a brighter future.
“I think in six weeks it is going to be all blown over and we are going to go on with our lives,” said Tibbetts, who is an independent. “That is what I am hoping for.”
He explained that he hasn’t really felt the impact of the virus so far, except when it comes to toilet paper.
“When I went to get some toilet paper yesterday and there was nothing in all three supermarkets, I couldn’t believe it,” he exclaimed. “I just couldn’t believe it.”
Arsenault’s opinion on the longevity of the crisis, however, seems to stretch a bit further than Tibbetts’ expectations.
“My impression is that things are much more serious and that we are trying to contain something that probably is bigger than we know, but we can’t specifically know because there is still a lot to learn and lot of tests that need to be done and a lot of stories that are not shared, as of yet,” Arsenault explained.
