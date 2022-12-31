Running a School Department on Cape Ann boils down to finding out what people want and need, then delivering the goods.
At least in Rockport that’s the case. and to do so, the School Department is developing and preparing to execute an “entry plan” aimed at gathering data from school stakeholders.
A survey circulated in the fall, and the information that was gathered will be used to develop school policies.
The plan is intended to provide an “inclusive framework” for the Rockport School Department to collaborate with school and community stakeholders. The survey’s aim is to identify areas of strength, and also those that need work in local schools.
The data will be used to develop a new Strategy for District Improvement to guide the School Department’s work and help define and reach its long-term goals.
“In an effort to build relationships with all stakeholders and collect as much authentic information as possible, in addition to this survey, I will conduct individual interviews and facilitate focus groups,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Branco wrote in a recent post in the RPS Superintendent’s Update.
The update can be found on the School Department’s website at www.rhs.rpk12.org.
Information gathered through the survey was submitted this fall by Rockport stakeholders, including teachers, parents and students.
Earlier this fall, Branco and his leadership team worked to develop a new communication plan, with the aim being to outline the procedures and tools to be used to support the School Department’s efforts to communicate with teachers, parents and students.
Part of that effort includes using the “SMORE” platform for newsletters and updates. The SMORE platform, found at www.smore.com, provides access to school newsletters, updates and announcements.
“Additionally, we have upgraded the calendar tool on our district website,” Branco stated in a Superintendent’s Update. “You can now select one or any combination of our calendars which will allow you to view everything in one place.”
Branco reports during the next few months, school officials will be working on having an improved social media presence that will include the use of Twitter and @Mark_Branco.
“I will be communicating in this manner as well,” Branco wrote. “We will continue to be engaged in the ongoing review of our website and will make updates as we go.”
Branco adds the Rockport schools will continue to implement traditional and new in-person practices to support their goals to communicate best with the RPS community.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.