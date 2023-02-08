'Pump issues' at wastewater plant go back to July 2022

On Saturday morning, the city asked residents to limit their water use until 6 p.m. to lessen the environmental impacts from sewage overflows into Harbor Cove and the outfall pipe three miles offshore due to “pump issues” at the Water Pollution Control Facility on Essex Avenue.
These issues were not new. A problem with one of the plant’s two influent screw pumps that bring sewage into the facility were identified in July.
At cost of $400,000 from the city’s Sewer Enterprise Fund, the city had ordered four permanent replacement suction lift pumps in September that were scheduled to be installed this March, according to the city’s environmental engineer, Dana Martin.
Then, last Thursday, the plant’s second screw pump failed.
The cascade of events led to two sewer overflow events Saturday, one into Harbor Cove that lasted more than three hours and another involving partially treated wastewater being discharged through the plant’s outfall pipe into Massachusetts Bay from 11 a.m. through Sunday at 2 a.m.
Martin said in an email the second influent screw pump at the plant, which went into service in 1984, “failed due to age.” This happened just before the weekend’s extreme cold snap Friday night into Saturday. The plant switched to a bypass system powered by rental pumps, but those failed as well in the frigid cold.
Martin said the Department of Public Works worked with plant operator Veolia Water and vendors to find alternative bypass pumps and stage them throughout the plant’s campus.
“During the downtime without influent pumps,” Martin said, “wastewater backed up in the collection system and some flow was discharged through the permitted outfall … located in Harbor Cove,” Martin said.
During the transition in pumps, the treatment process was bypassed, and untreated and partially treated sewage was discharged through the plant’s outfall pipe three miles offshore, Martin said.
Martin said on Monday it was unknown what the flow volumes were and if there might be any state or federal regulatory repercussions.
In a detailed timeline, Martin said in an email the wastewater plant uses two screw pumps to bring sewage into the plant.
The plant runs one screw pump at a time, and screw pump No. 1 was taken offline in July after “numerous failures.”
The city, through Veolia, leased four suction lift pumps from pump rental company Rent to Rain to temporarily replace screw pump No. 1, which was later deemed unreliable.
In October, Gloucester purchased four permanent suction lift pumps from a company called Xylem, at a cost of $400,000. They were expected to be delivered in March.
The city planned to inspect screw pump No. 2 for repairs and rely on the four leased pumps, Martin said.
Then, last Thursday, the plant’s second screw pump failed, and by Thursday evening, only three of the four leased pumps were operational and they were underperforming, Martin said. Calls were made to the pump rental company for assistance that evening, but Martin said a technician did not arrive until 3 p.m. on Friday with temperatures plunging.
By Saturday morning, all four had failed, causing the more than three-hour combined sewer overflow into Harbor Cove, and the rental company’s technician could not repair any of them, Martin said.
The city then sourced pumps from Gloucester Public Works, the city of Lynn, and pump trucks from All Seasons Septic Service which ended the combined sewer overflow. Martin described the response time from the pump rental company as “abysmal,” in an email.
A request for comment sent through the contact form on the company’s website Tuesday was not returned.
Martin said the city was fortunate that Xylem had been mobilizing Friday with pumps and piping for their own pump project, scheduled to start on Monday.
Xylem brought in four rental pumps, and the plant has been running off these ever since Saturday evening.
Martin said the plan is to install the permanent pumps and investigate screw pump No. 2 for repairs. She said the influent pumping system would be evaluated as part of the secondary treatment project at the plant.
“The incident this weekend proves it is time to finally tackle the aging infrastructure in our community. We have been kicking the can down the road and it is time to invest in this project to improve our utilities and help alleviate some of the stress on our existing facility,” said Mayor Greg Verga, in an email. “We will work carefully with the DPW and Engineering departments to ensure the site continues to be the ideal location for the secondary wastewater treatment plant and find ways to improve the existing wastewater treatment plant.”
