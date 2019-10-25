Friday night is Homecoming for Gloucester High School, but before the big football game, the students worked on getting the Fishermen football team pumped up for play.
The Fishermen take on Swampscott at Newell Stadium, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road, at 7 tonight. Tickets are $7, $4 for students and seniors.
During the halftime show, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the school’s homecoming king and queen will be crowned.
Preceding the game, students hosted a pep rally at the school field house.
