Chabad of Cape Ann is planning community-wide grand Purim events in Ipswich and Gloucester this coming Monday and Tuesday while Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester is getting into the Purim spirit on Monday evening at its synagogue on Middle Street.
The joyous Jewish holiday is celebrated by baking triangular filled pastries called hamantaschen and public readings of the Megillah, the story of Purim in the Book of Esther, in temple.
The holiday commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people in 356 BCE in Persia from a decree calling for their extermination throughout the ancient Persian Empire, a story recounted in the biblical Book of Esther.
It's also customary to send food gifts to friends, donate to the poor and enjoy a festive meal.
Purim starts after sundown Monday, March 6, and runs through nightfall on Tuesday, March 7.
Temple Ahavat Achim is holding a Purim Party on Monday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. The party will feature carnival games for kids, a reading of the Megillah with Rabbi David Kudan and Reb Carl with music by Abigale Reisman and spiels performed by Sylvia Cohen Family Learning Project students along with drinks and noshes.
Gifts for those in need are also a critical part of Purim. To that end, Ahavat Achim will be collecting donations (cash or check) for three organizations. You may also make a donation to Yad Chessed, which distributes support during Purim and assists more than 1,800 individuals a year in the Boston area with emergency financial assistance, grocery gift cards and counseling. To learn more or to donate, go to https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/yadchessedpurim.
Chabad of Cape Ann’s celebration in Gloucester will take place at the Chabad Jewish Center, 37 Main St., on Tuesday, March 7, at 11 a.m., and Chabad's Ipswich Purim celebration will take place at Gathr, 42 Market St., on Monday, March 6, at 6 p.m.
In Gloucester, the morning event will feature a dairy brunch and a Megillah reading.
The celebration in Ipswich will feature an interactive Megillah reading, hors d’oeuvres, children’s activities, hamantaschen, Purim gift baskets and more. You are urged to dress up in your favorite Purim costume. You can RSVP to attend either the Gloucester or Ipswich celebrations at ChabadCapeAnn.com/purim.
"The theme of Purim is one of Divine Providence. The Purim story demonstrates the concept that everything is orchestrated from above," said Rabbi Avremi Raichik, director of Chabad of Cape Ann, in an email. "It is a time to recognize, reflect and show thanks for our daily miracles."
Chabad of Cape Ann’s programs are community-wide and all are welcome to join, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. For more information, you may contact Raichik at 323-369-6325 or email him at Rabbi@Chabadcapeann.com.