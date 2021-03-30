When Cape Ann Museum showcased Les Bartlett's photographs of quarries in 2007, he thought no one would care.
“I held my breathing, thinking that no one would want to see quarry photos,” the local photographer and historian said. “Quarry photos are a dead story.”
Bartlett quickly found the opposite to be true.
Whether through artwork, literature, word-of-mouth or social media, the visibility of Cape Ann's quarries has sky-rocketed beyond the bridge — leading hundreds to visit to take a dive, walk and even dance at the historic landmarks.
“Quarries are very much alive,” Bartlett said. “They are very much alive with us now.”
The uptick in the quarries' popularity has its drawbacks, however.
In recent years, the quarries have seen graffiti, littering, and even serious injuries — a man playing on a rope swing was badly hurt in 2019 after the rope snapped and dropped him on to the rocks of the quarry by Plum Cove School.
Last year, as COVID-19 pandemic measures limited options for activities indoors and out, hoards of people from near and far ventured over the bridge — or down the road — to enjoy Cape Ann’s quarries. All the foot traffic created unwanted noise, pollution and debris.
Several quarries got so crowded that the city decided to temporarily close them down and instate a $300 fine for littering.
"I'm angry and saddened at how that area has been mistreated," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said last June. "This temporary closure is to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors as we develop short- and long-term plans to address these concerns so that quarries can be safely and respectfully used."
Last week, Bartlett joined city officials such as Councilor Val Gilman, police Chief Ed Conley and the mayor in a community forum to discuss how to care for local quarries and trails that have been inundated with visitors in the past.
“It is hard to make a process of what we are going to do,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said Thursday night. “But we are going to learn from what we didn’t do last year and what we could have done better.”
Bartlett explained people enjoy the local quarries because they value convenience, the opportunity to walk and swim, access them whenever they want, to rest in quiet nature, and explore the tamed wild.
As city officials work toward an effective solution to keeping the peace, Bartlett emphasized that everyone needs to engage in conversation and lean in to the education that can be gleaned from the past and present.
“The granite is watching us,” he said. “It is looking for us to develop an active awareness from our underdeveloped power of civic pride.”
Gilman, who orchestrated the afternoon’s Zoom call, presented results from a survey that helped identify why people enjoyed the quarries and how they wanted the areas to be cared for going forward.
"Our takeaway is that our quarries are enjoyed by all residents and visitors alike," Gilman said.
Of the 44 people that participated in the survey, 40.9% said that they visit the quarries and access the trails in Lanesville many times per week.
Of the activities available, 70.5% of people hike and jog, 38.6% walk their dog, and 22.7% of those that visit the quarries enjoy recreation.
As these activities and more are enjoyed while at the quarries, people surveyed said that implementing parking enforcement and signage, monitoring who and when the trails are accessible, and posting rules that are enforced would be the most effective way to respect the trails and quarry neighbors.
As they discuss public comments and suggestions, the mayor noted that the Open Space and Recreation Committee will be hosting a public forum on April 26 to introduce the public to the discussion around open space and recreation, offer regional and demographic data and create an additional survey.
“Last year was COVID,” she said, referencing the constantly changing plans that had to move around an ever-changing virus. This year, the mayor is adamant that “we are going to stick by one plan and we are going to live by that plan.”
“We cannot be scattered all around,” she said. “We don’t know what is going to happen with the COVID, but we do know that Gloucester has been discovered and people are coming.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.