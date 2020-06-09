To jump or not to jump?
For generations, that question has occupied the minds of Cape Ann residents who have stood at the edge of local quarries such as Vernon's Pit and Steel Derrick off Rowe Avenue in Rockport.
Multiple videos posted to YouTube — some uploaded more than 11 years ago — show people jumping, diving and doing cannonballs into the deep waters.
Some divers seemed to hesitate, while others gave themselves a running start before going into free fall.
This year, neighbors of the quarries have seen an increase in quarry jumpers and have growing concerns, not of the health risks but, of the vandalism they have seen along the water's edge.
Ed and Deborah King, who frequently walk along Vernon's Pit, located near Plum Cove School, notified the Times after witnessing what they said to be "a good deal of trash left behind."
The photos they sent along showed graffiti on the granite rocks and piles of emptied beer bottles strewn across the grass.
"This disregard for our city's jewels are an ongoing problem, yet this type of vandalism so early in the season leaves us quite concerned for the summer ahead," the couple said in their message.
Gloucester's code of ordinances details that a $300 fine will be given to anyone who is to "throw, drop, release, or otherwise dispose of directly or indirectly into any harbor, river, or pond or on to any beach, or any public property, garbage, refuse, rubbish, bottles, cans, containers, paper, cigarette butts, balloons, wrapping material, glass, filth or any noxious or dangerous liquid or solid."
In a follow up interview with a Times reporter, Deborah King said her main concern is people's disrespect for the space.
"We don't have a problem sharing," she said. "But we want people to use them respectfully."
With the heat of summer tempting swimmers to make their way to the scenic quarries, community groups and local officials are also emphasizing that depending on the location of the quarry, swimming and jumping can be illegal.
The Gloucester Police Department said potential swimmers should call them at 978-283-1212 for more details of what is allowed for that specific quarry.
In Rockport, police rousted a group from Steel Derrick last weekend, and children swimming in Carlson's Quarry off Quarry Road a few days before.
Any quarries that are privately owned are only accessible with direct permission from the owner, police said.
"In the areas where swimming is allowed, everyone is strongly encouraged to enter the water with another person and don't venture out too far regardless of your swimming ability," Rockport's police Chief John Horvath wrote in an email to the Times. "No one should be jumping from the rocks as serious injury can occur. Some of these areas are remote and it takes additional time for our first responders to arrive and administer care."
For quarries that serve as the city's water supply, swimming is off limits.
"This is a reminder, you CANNOT swim in Klondike quarry, it is the water supply for Gloucester. And, we can hear you out there," Cape Ann Quarries posted on its Facebook page. "So, get on outta there before someone calls the cops. Just saying."
Councilor-at-large Jen Holmgren shared the post, commenting "Please don't swim in our drinking water."
On May 27, Ward 4 City Councilor Val Gilman detailed in a Facebook post a recent conversation with police Chief Ed Conley about quarry enforcement plans this year.
She outlined that volunteers are planning to remove graffiti from the quarries, the mayor and Public Works official have been in conversation on the best graffiti removal mitigation plan, and parking bans in the areas will be strictly enforced.
"Neighbors and abutters are the eyes and ears of our North Gloucester GPD patrol," she recounted.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Rockport Quarry Access
Private property, swimming allowed upon permission from owner
Steele Derrick (top of Rowe Ave, Accessible from Pigeon Hill)
Lillars Pit (off of Pigeon Hill Street)
Public property, swimming allowed
Pine Pit (far end of Curtis Street)
Little Parker (Rowe and Drumlin)
Public water supply, no swimming allowed
Carlson's Quarry (Bayridge, Squam, Granite Pier access)
Halibut Point
Cape Pond