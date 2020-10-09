As mail-in ballots find their way to Gloucester residents this week, there is one question on the table that will impact the community for years to come.
And no, it is not the presidential election.
The third question on Gloucester's ballot for the Nov. 3 election proposes that the city be allowed “to exempt from the provisions of Proposition two-and-one-half, so called, the amounts required to pay for bonds issued in order provide the necessary funding for the design, site work, construction and outfitting of a new East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial Elementary School.”
Here’s a look at what registered voters need to know about this question before they head to the polls next month:
What are taxpayers voting on?
Question 3 asks that the city be allowed to borrow money to fund the design and construction of the proposed school to replace East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools. Property owners would be assessed an increase in property taxes until the city pays off the loan.
Why is the city and school administration proposing a new school? Why now?
The school district's administration have identified that East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial Elementary school — both built more than 60 years ago — are too old, too small, and too outdated to continue functioning.
"Gloucester has an enormous opportunity to build a new, combined school with significant financial and other important assistance from the state," Superintendent Ben Lummis, City Treasurer John Dunn, and School Committee members Jonathan Pope and Kathy Clancy wrote in a letter to the Times. "It is one of the most favorable times in history to borrow the city’s share of the funding for this capital project. Going forward, it’s been projected that the MBSA (Massachusetts School Building Authority) will have to scale back the number of projects they undertake and it is almost certain that Gloucester would get much less if any state funds for this project."
What is the difference between a Proposition 2 1/2 override and a debt exclusion?
There are a few ways that residents can vote to increase the community’s tax levy (the total property tax collected in a year) beyond the state-mandated 2.5% limit. A Proposition 2 1/2 override permanently increases the tax levy by the amount approved by vote. A debt exclusion temporarily increases the tax levy by the amount needed to make the annual payment until the loan is paid off, and then it goes away. Question 3 is a debt exclusion that will only increase property taxes until the loan is paid off and then the increase will stop.
How much does the total construction project cost?
The total construction project cost is $66.7 million. If the debt exclusion vote goes through in November, MSBA has committed to pay a maximum of $26.9 million. This leaves $39.8 million to be paid by the city and its residents.
The cost of the temporary space for students, building at least one new softball field, and the demolition of East Gloucester School were removed from the total construction cost because they are not reimbursable by MSBA and do not need to be funded by the debt exclusion override. A $4.2 million loan for these ancillary costs was approved by City Council and will be included in the annual debt service that is in the city’s General Fund every year.
If residents vote in favor?
A yes vote will allow the city to continue rebuilding elementary schools and replace older elementary schools with new facilities.
The process to replace older elementary schools began with the new West Parish School, which was rebuilt in 2016. A yes vote will continue that process with a new East Gloucester/Veterans School, and later do the same to Beeman and Plum Cove.
New ball fields would be built at Green Street and the East Gloucester School site would become open space. Lights from Mattos Field will be moved so the new field will be lit for evening use. New parking and fully accessible bathrooms will also be constructed.
If residents vote in opposition?
A no vote will stop the city’s plan to replace East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools and they will remain in use. Mattos Field, a softball field located at 11 Webster St., will remain at its location.
As was outlined in a late-July School Committee meeting, if the vote does not pass, the city could restart the process with the MSBA. Or the East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools could be maintained at a cost to taxpayers of $36 million as estimated by the city and school administration.
Lummis said any new elementary school would therefore not be built for many years because the city would not be able to pay the estimated debt for the project using its general funds.
If the vote does not go through, MSBA will not cover the $27 million of the project.
If the city votes yes, when will the debt exclusion begin to affect taxpayers?
The debt exclusion override only affects the property tax bills of property owners.
They would see higher property tax bills starting in fiscal year 2022.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
SCHOOL FORUMS
Gloucester Public Schools will host informational community forums on three Tuesdays with Superintendent Ben Lummis about the proposed school building project. Participants will be allowed to ask questions ahead of time and during the meeting.
Oct. 13 from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Join the webinar at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/86530413537 or by telephone at 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Webinar ID is 865 3041 3537
Oct. 20 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Join the webinar at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/89130221497 or by phone at 1-929-205-6099 or 1-301-715- 8592. Webinar ID is 891 3022 1497
Oct. 27 from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Join the webinar at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/83265559418 or by phone at1-312-626-6799 or 1-929-205-6099. Webinar ID is 832 6555 9418
Questions may be submitted at https://bit.ly/36No838