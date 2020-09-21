Like everything else, the high school fall sports season has been thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic. But now, after weeks of student-led protests and school committee votes, a much-altered season is set to begin for most schools on Cape Ann and the North Shore. Practice began on Friday.
Here’s a look at some of the questions and answers that people need to know about what promises to be a unique season of high school sports.
Which schools in the area are playing and which schools are not?
All Cape Ann’s schools — Gloucester, Rockport, and Manchester Essex Regional —have been given the green light to play by their school committees, as have Beverly, Salem, Danvers, Peabody, Masconomet, Marblehead, Swampscott, Ipswich, Hamilton-Wenham, and Essex Tech. Bishop Fenwick and St. John’s Prep also decided to play sports this fall. Fall schedules are being put together by many athletic directors across the region.
As of Friday, the communities of Lynn, Saugus, Revere, Winthrop, Lynnfield, Chelsea and Everett were in the “red” in terms of coronavirus case counts and were not allowed to play high school sports this fall.
Which sports will play and which sports will not?
Soccer, field hockey, cross country and golf will be played. Football and cheerleading will not. Two local schools, Danvers and Bishop Fenwick, will play volleyball.
What happens with football?
High school football across the state has been moved to a newly created “Fall 2” season, because football has been deemed a high-risk sport for the coronavirus virus. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education did not give schools the choice of playing football this fall. Practices are scheduled to start on Feb. 22, and the season would run until April 25. In the meantime, football coaches are allowed to conduct practices in the fall.
All this, of course, means no high school football on Thanksgiving, a tradition that dates back more than a century in many North Shore communities.
Why are some volleyball teams playing in the fall and others waiting until ‘Fall 2’?
Most schools have opted to move the fall girls volleyball season to “Fall 2” because the games, unlike the other fall sports, are held indoors in gyms. Of the two local schools that will play volleyball, Bishop Fenwick will play an 11-game schedule against teams from its own Catholic Central League, while Danvers’ opponents are unknown at this point. Volleyball teams that won’t play until “Fall 2” are allowed to practice this fall.
How will the student-athletes stay safe during games?
There will be a number of new rules to adhere to social-distancing guidelines. All players, coaches and officials must wear masks at all times. In soccer, slide tackles, headers and throw-ins are prohibited. Field hockey will be played seven-on-seven instead of the usual 11-on-11. Cross country races will have staggered starts instead of heading out in one pack. In volleyball, the ball will be replaced with a clean ball after every rally.
With the newly created ‘Fall 2’ season, could a student-athlete play in all four seasons — fall, winter, fall 2 and spring?
Yes. The four-sport athlete could become a reality this year.
What else will be different?
There will be no state playoffs in any sports this fall. Some leagues, such as the Cape Ann League and Catholic Conference, plan to run their own “postseason” within the confines of the league at the end of the regular season.
Can fans go to games?
Schools are in the process of deciding that. Some are toying with the idea of allowing a limited number of spectators, while others are saying no spectators at all to begin the season (such as the Cape Ann League, for a minimum of the season’s first two weeks). Fans are urged to contact their school districts’ athletic departments for specifics.
