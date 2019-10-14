ESSEX — The painters outnumbered the boats at the the Essex Shipbuilding Museum on Monday as it played host to the Cape Ann Plein Air Quick Draw competition.
The Quick Draw contest, which was open to the public, closed out the weeklong Cape Ann Plein Air painting competition and festival.
The actual Quick Draw took place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with artists in the competition setting up their easels in the shipyard and elsewhere in Essex. In the two hours, they were required to complete a painting, frame it and deliver it the museum by 11:30 a.m. for judging.
The event was followed by an exhibit and sale of the just-completed paintings at the museum, where the competition winners and prizes were announced.
