As they seek to make Gloucester an inclusive and equitable place for all people to live, a diverse group of residents are seeking input from the community.
The newly-formed Gloucester Racial Justice Team is using an online survey to learn what the experiences of people of color who make their homes in Gloucester is and where they would recommend the team begin through its work.
"We understand that racism is deeply embedded in the American culture, and Gloucester is part of that culture," said Michea McCaffrey, the team's chair. "We want to hear from the people who are living with any consequences of that racism as we decide where to invest our energy."
The Gloucester Racial Justice Team is a diverse group of residents dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming city where people of all races are free to enjoy and be active in an inclusive, equitable community.
Since it formed, the Justice Team has created a mission statement, established a relationship with the new City Human Rights Commission, and contributed a segment to the Gloucester Meetinghouse video shown on Martin Luther King Jr's birthday.
The teams new survey of 23 questions in English and Spanish range from asking respondents how much they feel like they have a sense of community and belonging in the city to how race and ethnicity plays a role in their daily lives.
Those participating in the survey will remain anonymous.
The link can be found at http://bit.ly/3kUEUST, and also be found on the Team's Facebook page, Gloucester Racial Justice Team.
