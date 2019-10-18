BOSTON — Scores of high school students can retake a portion of last year's MCAS exam after state education officials voided a controversial question that some deemed racially insensitive.
Students taking the English language arts exam as 10th graders last year were asked to write an essay from the perspective of a white woman hiding an escaped slave. The question was based on a 17-paragraph passage from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead.
Public outcry over the racially charged question prompted state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley earlier this year to void the question from the exam. The question didn’t count toward overall results for students who answered it, and school districts are now allowing those who answered it to retake the ELA exam.
State education officials couldn't say how many students will retake the test but suggested it’s a relatively small subset of more than 70,000 students who took it last year.
"We've identified some students who, based on their performance, might have been affected, but any student who feels that they were significantly affected can take the retest," said Jeff Wulfson, deputy commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. "The vast majority of students really wouldn't benefit from a retest."
Districts have been notifying parents and students over the past month that they can retake the ELA exam. An older, pencil-and-paper version of the exam will be used.
Wulfson said the voided question doesn't appreciably affect students' scores, and a "relatively small" number of students retaking the exam won't affect overall district results.
While district-wide scores may not be affected, the voided question could affect students seeking scholarships to state colleges and universities. The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship requires recipients to place within the top 25% of their district on the 10th grade MCAS to qualify.
Vetting process
Education officials said they use a thorough vetting process for test questions, which includes reviews by educators and a special committee that looks for racial and ethnic biases.
The question was approved in 2017 and added to a sample test given to more than 1,000 students at 255 high schools in spring 2018, education officials said. There were no complaints at the time, officials said, so the question was cleared for use on last spring’s exam.
State law bars educators from discussing the content of MCAS exams. Teachers risk losing their license for doing so, and students can have their test scores invalidated.
But after students took the 2019 English exam, complaints from parents, students and educators began to surface. Some were distraught by derogatory references to an escaped slave as stupid and smelly. Some, particularly minority students and their parents, were offended by a prompt to rewrite the passage from the perspective of a white woman reluctantly hiding a fugitive.
Social justice groups demanded the state remove the question, saying the experience raises concerns about the vetting process for exams.
"This issue brings into question the matter of who is reviewing and approving the test before it is administered," Juan Cofield, president of the New England Area Conference of the NAACP said in a statement. "The lack of cultural sensitivity and adequate supervision is a serious matter for all communities and certainly for communities of color."
Wulfson said the process of vetting MCAS questions is thorough, but he acknowledged that "it failed" in this case.
"It's a human process," he said. "We try to review test items for sensitivity and bias, but obviously this one fell through the cracks."
Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, said he believes the state made the right call voiding the results of the controversial question but acknowledges that educators were divided.
"There were some who felt very strongly that it was a terribly inappropriate question that should never have gotten on the exam and others who thought everyone was overreacting," Scott said. "The reality is we live in a multicultural environment, and we need to be sensitive to that and be extra cautious not to offend anyone."
Read the voided essay prompt and related passage from "The Underground Railroad" posted to the state Department of Education's website: www.doe.mass.edu/mcas/2019/release/g10ela-voidedessay.pdf.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.