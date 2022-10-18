A good crowd turned out for the Castle Hill Vintage Car Hill Climb hosted by the Trustees of the Reservation and the Vintage Sports Car Club of America at Crane Estate in Ipswich from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The event featured pre-WWII vehicles competing in timed races — one in the morning and another in the afternoon. During the lunch break between races those who attended were able view the vehicles in the Great House forecourt.
Live music, food trucks, a bootlegger’s garden, picnicking on the lawn, and guided Great House tours also were featured.