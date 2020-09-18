The onset of fall is defined by two things: the return of pumpkin-spiced lattes and sunrise hikes.
Luckily, the two go hand-in-hand as an early morning can often be followed by a creamy, caffeinated beverage — the perfect way to ensure productivity for the rest of the day.
But this isn’t a column about coffee. Just written by a woman with a slight coffee addiction.
Fall is prime sunrise-viewing season as the sun peaks over the horizon at a more acceptable time of day — 6:30 a.m. rather than the summer's 5:30 a.m.
With an extra hour of sleep for those who need it, what better place to watch the sunrise than Rafe's Chasm — a rocky coastline with rigid features and plenty of nooks and crannies to explore.
A modest 10 acres of land off the Atlantic, Rafe’s Chasm, as explained by Cape Ann Trail Stewards, is said to have received its name from a freed slave named Ralph who settled near the chasm and built many of the rock walls that stand along Hesperus Avenue.
In 1959, the park was sold by the Trustees of Reservation to the City of Gloucester for a dollar.
The trailhead stands along Hesperus Avenue with a small parking lot and a single information booth with notes of preservation and navigation tactics.
The trail through Magnolia Woods remains flat and rather wide for the entire 0.3 mile walk, only causing walkers pause to navigate a few exposed roots and lone rocks.
As you go farther into the woods, the sound of whizzing cars is replaced by crashing waves and lively seagulls.
Unlike many trails on Cape Ann, there is a definitive end to this trail as it hits the shore's edge at Rafe's Chasm.
With large rocks protruding every which way, the chasm provides hours of scrambling, picnicking, and exploring of what the sea has left with the change of tides.
If waking up at 6 a.m. is not your favorite past time, Rafe's Chasm does have an assortment of activities to do at all hours of the day. Locals can often be spotted casting their fishing poles off into the ocean, retirees enjoying a bagged lunch, and children (and adults, I might add) exploring the countless tide pools that house thousands of periwinkles.
If you've returned to your car and don't want the adventure to end, cross the street and follow the blue trail markers to venture further into the Magnolia Woods.
ABOUT RAFE'S CHASM
Trailhead(s): Park at the Magnolia Woods parking area off of Hesperus Avenue. Parking is limited. For those who would rather use a mobile device than a map and compass, 138 Hesperus Ave. will take you there.
Activities: Walking, sunrise hikes, fishing, bird watching, mountain biking.
Distance: 10 acres
COVID-19 status: Open
Field notes: The woods on either side of the trail is a part of the Magnolia Woods. If you choose to bushwhack, be mindful that one too many steps can take you on to private property.