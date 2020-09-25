The committee that administers Gloucester's World War II Veterans Memorial is organizing a raffle to provide a financial boost for two of the city's veterans organizations, as well as help fund repairs to the memorial at Kent Circle.
Lenny Linquata, who serves on the World War II Memorial Fund, said the organization hopes to raise $40,000 from the raffle — capped at 400 tickets at $100 each — to help the American Veterans Post 32 on Prospect Street and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1624 on Eastern Avenue dig out from the financial landslide caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Both the VFW and Amvets are really struggling financially and don't know if they'll have enough money to make it through the winter," Linquata said. "We usually do a $10,000 raffle each year and thought we could expand it, with some of the proceeds going to help them. Everybody seemed on board with that."
If fully subscribed, Linquata said, the raffle will provide $10,000 each to the Amvets and the VFW and generate $10,000 to help repair water damage to the memorial. The remaining $10,000 would be split among raffle winners, with one $5,000 prize, one $2,000 prize, one $1,000 prize, two $500 prizes and several prizes of smaller denominations.
"It really came down to figuring out how we can help the most people at the same time," Linquata said.
He said the preliminary plan is to conduct the raffle sometime in the early weeks of December, whether virtually online or in-person, depending on the nature of the state's public gathering restrictions at that time.
The state's initial rigid public gathering restrictions to help combat the spread of the coronavirus effectively shuttered the veterans organizations, which were already dealing with the trend of declining membership.
The Amvets partially reopened six weeks ago under the more-relaxed public guidelines, now serving food. The VFW remains closed and current plans don't call for it to reopen until possibly April 2021.
"We don't have any excess cash anywhere," said Bill Ellis, a longtime member of the VFW Post 1624 board of directors and also the treasurer of the World War II Memorial Fund. "Everything is on hold. It was still costing us $3,700 a month not to be open."
Victor Anido, a member of the executive board of the Amvets, said the five-month closure due to the pandemic took a significant toll on the club's finances and its mission to support other veterans — especially homeless vets — and veteran organizations, such as the Soldiers' Home in Chelsea.
"It really put a damper on our ability as a non-profit to help others," Anido said. "It completely depleted our funds. This will be a big help."
He said the club has about 200 members of differing classifications.
The raffle, Linquata said, is about helping veterans organizations that have helped so many others.
The VFW, Ellis said, takes care of U.S. flags throughout the city, including at its cemeteries. It helps support the JROTC program at Gloucester High School and the Sea Cadets program. It donated $2,500 worth of gift cards to Coast Guard personnel at Station Gloucester during the partial shutdown of the federal government in 2019.
"We also support the Soldiers' Home and have donated funds to other veterans organizations when we've had it available," Ellis said.
It also has helped individual veterans when they've reached out for assistance.
"People do call the VFW for help when they're down and out and we try to help them get back on their feet," he said.
