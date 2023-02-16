ROCKPORT — He has come a long way.
Nam Pham ultimately worked his way out of his war-torn country, to the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, eventually landing as a member of the Baker/Polito Administration with oversight of several state agencies, including the Massachusetts Office of Business Development.
Sounds like a lot?
On Wednesday, Pham shared his journey from war-ravaged Vietnam to the halls of power on Beacon Hill with Rockport Middle School students during a morning assembly.
Pham reminded the students gathered in the school’s auditorium they are lucky to live in this country — specifically in Rockport.
“You may not appreciate this now, but in (many) years, you will enjoy the beauty of Rockport,” Pham said. He added speaking to such a young crowd energizes him.
Pham spoke of growing up in a small village in Vietnam as the son of a labor trade union worker for the French-based Michelin company. The Michelin Rubber Plantation was located near the Dau Tieng District in Binh Duong Province, 72 miles northwest of Saigon.
Because of his father’s union activity, Pham said the communists in power were searching for him, thus forcing the family to move around from place to place.
“One never wants to be a refugee,” he said. “My father often said he wouldn’t sleep in the same place two nights in a row.”
Pham said he became accustomed to traveling to the village market and finding bodies strewn on the roadside. He said he knew many of those who were killed.
“It became the norm,” he said.
Pham presented several photos of his youth in Vietnam, including one image of a young mother and her family next to an American soldier who was helping them.
“You have to find a way to survive,” he said.
His family eventually fled the violence in his village for the relative safety of Saigon.
Saigon, the former name of Ho Chi Minh City, is Vietnam’s largest city with a population in 2019 of approximately 9 million. The communist government made the name change shortly after the fall of Saigon in April 1975.
Leaving Saigon, Pham was transported onboard an American carrier ship to the Philippines and Guam before arriving in the United States. He was then taken to a refugee camp in Arkansas.
He eventually was befriended by a family willing to sponsor him and provide the support that would one day lead to his attending the University of Minnesota. While there, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the university’s Carlson School of Management.
Optimism, help and hard work
During his talk, Pham emphasized the notion of being hopeful and optimistic, getting the help one needs and working hard to achieve goals.
His plight, he said, is akin to the experience of many immigrants to the United States. As a prime example of a refugee that did fairly well, he offered a German one — Albert Einstein.
“America needs refugees,” he said. “The Pilgrims were refugees. America was founded by refugees. All of us, at one point, were refugees.”
While he embraces his life in the United States, Pham suggested he does miss living in Vietnam.
“When I’m walking down the streets of Vietnam, I’m just one of the guys,” he said. “It’s a feeling you’ve lost your future. It stays with you forever. I survived this and it makes you stronger.”
But getting used to the United States took some time, especially when Pham first experienced the cold winters in Minnesota, compared to the relative warmth of Vietnam. He now calls Quincy home.
Still, the experience has been positive.
“The longer I stayed here, the more I felt blessed,” he said.
Teacher Kriisten Fauci said students have been studying the experience of refugees, including those who fled the Holocaust.
She said Pham’s talk brings to life the things they have been reading about.
“I think it’s so important to see a human face,” she said. “I think it’s powerful.”
Charmaine Blanchard, a Parent Teacher Organization board member, said Pham’s life experiences were instructive for the approximately 200 students present the school assembly.
“The Rockport Middle School is excited and honored to have such an esteemed guest present to our students,” said Blanchard. “He overcame all these things for the community and all of New England and across the country.
“You can overcome adversity and he’s a great example of that.”
Background
According to the Boston Global Forum, Pham joined the Baker/Polito Administration as the assistant Secretary of Business Development which oversees the Massachusetts Office of Business Development, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Massachusetts Film Office.
Previously, Pham was the CEO of the Vietnamese American Initiative for Development. He has been a commercial banker for more than 20 years in both lending and credit to marquee and large commercial banks.
From 1994 to 2000, Pham served as commissioner of the Massachusetts Office for Refugees and Immigrants. He also worked as deputy director of the Massachusetts Office of International Trade and Investment.
Pham earned his Master of Public Administration in Political Economy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.
