MANCHESTER — Patriotism and small-town flavor were the focus of Manchester-by-the-Sea's Fourth of July 4 celebration Tuesday as residents and visitors took in the annual parade through the town’s streets.
The few raindrops didn’t seem to matter.
The parade stepped off at approximately 10 a.m. from Manchester Memorial School and finished up at Coach Field next to the intersection of Norwood and Brook streets.
Scott Thornbury of Salem, New Hampshire, was decked out in period dress as part of the King’s Rangers, a band of “American loyalists.”
He was portraying the real-life James Rogers – who emigrated from Ireland, became a frontiersman and served in the French and Indian War — in the parade. Rogers served as a loyalist leader during the American Revolutionary War.
Thornbury said the average price participants in King’s Rangers pay for uniforms and muskets amounts to about $1,100.
“I look forward to doing it,” he said. “We’re just here to honor the past men and women who gave their lives to honor the founding of the country.”
Heather DePriest, program director at the Manchester Parks & Recreation Department, said the parade would be held rain or shine.
“I am very grateful we can kick-off the parade,” said DePriest, who grew up in town. “I love the parade. It’s very nostalgic; our parade.”
Special in this year's parade was the 1832 Torrent hand tub, taken out of the Seaside No. 1, part of the Manchester Historical Museum, for the first time in approximately 30 years. After the parade, the Torrent was displayed at Coach Field.
According to Bob Booth, director of the museum, the red-painted Torrent played a vital role in putting out a severe fire downtown in 1836.
“All of the men and some of the boys in the town would come running when there was a big fire,” he said. “In 1836, there was a great big fire and the Torrent saved the town.”
Donna Brewster, a member of Manchester’s July 4th Committee, was busy overseeing the parade. She said there were about 30 entries, including 14 floats and 14 additional floats that had musical participants. In addition, about 20 antique cars were part of the parade.
“It’s very patriotic,” she said. “We’re very town-oriented. It’s a great show.”
One parade entrant was the band The Rule of Three, who traveled from Amesbury. Drummer Michael Ruggelo lamented the rain — but said it could play in the band's favor.
“Sometimes when you face adversity, people are in more of a party atmosphere,” he said.
Nearby was Eric Vendt, who was busy corralling about 20 youngsters, part of the Manchester Summer Stage program. The young actors are slated to perform “School of Rock” at Manchester Essex Regional High School from July 27 to 30.
“It’s different every year,” said Vendt. “It’s really exciting since the whole town gets out for it. It’s just a really great event. It’s a holiday that Manchester really gets right.”
Several motorcycle riders, part of the American Legion Riders, Post 113, were gearing up to march in the parade.
U.S. Army veteran Rick Hallam said the group was made up of about 20 riders of Harley Davidsons or Indian motorcycles but the slow nature of the parade forced them to march.
“As a veteran, I’m very proud to have served my country,” he said. “It’s a sacrifice we were all willing to make.”
“I wanted to be in the parade,” said Hallam. “I appreciate all the people who come out and celebrate our independence.”
Chris Woodin, the group’s chaplain, said the parade serves to bring people together.
“I think it’s fantastic,” he said. “I think it’s great to have something that unites people.”
Claire McKennney drove from Ipswich to Manchester to see the parade.
“We love the parade,” she said. “I think it’s the best one in the area.”
At the parade’s end, children were seen carrying new balloons and sporting faces painted with gala images. In addition, awards were handed out by the Parks & Recreation Department for “Best in Show.”
The tradition in Manchester has fireworks held every other year so town officials can focus on presenting the best show possible. The Manchester fireworks are slated to be set off next year at Singing Beach.
