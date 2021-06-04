William Ranta of Rockport sported a bright orange tie while John Rosenthal of Gloucester was more casual in an orange T-shirt when they came to a City Hall rally on Friday.
Their dress may have been different but their message was the same: More must be done to prevent to gun violence — from suicides to accidental shootings and murders.
The rally was in recognition of national Gun Violence Awareness Day and to kick off Wear Orange Weekend. Orange, the color worn by hunters as a means of avoiding accidental shootings in the woods, is meant to symbolize the value of life, according to wearorange.org, the national awareness day website.
Ranta, 12, was accompanied to the rally by his grandparents, Rob and Susan Ranta, with whom he lives. He spoke to the crowd about watching his father shoot his mother and grandfather when he was 4 years old and the family was living in Florida.
Rosenthal, co-founder of the national Stop Handgun Violence group, briefly spoke about what his organization is doing.
Gloucester has been marking Gun Violence Awareness Day with a City Hall ceremony and orange flag-raising led by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken since 2016. Nationally, the recognition began in 2013, when Chicago friends and neighbors of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton marched and carried out a vigil in her honor after she was randomly shot and killed a week after she had marched in then President Barack Obama's second inaugural parade.
That first Gloucester rally was organized by local writer and activist Greg Gibson, whose his son Galen, 18, was gunned down by a fellow student on a shooting binge on the campus of Simon's Rock of Bard College in the western Massachusetts community of Great Barrington in 1992. Gibson, who owns and operates Ten Pound Island Book Company in Lanesville, authored the 1999 book "Gone Boy: A Walkabout," centered on his coming to grips with Galen's slaying.
State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, attended the first rally as she did Friday's. She grew up with and attend Gloucester schools with Galen Gibson.
"Thinking of my friend Galen Gibson as we raise the orange flag today in memory of all those who have been affected by gun violence," she posted later on her Facebook page.