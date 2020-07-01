BOSTON — Proposals to update the state's "right to repair" law and implement ranked-choice voting are edging closer to the November ballot, as backers of a plan to expand beer and wine sales abruptly end their effort.
Wednesday is the deadline to submit voters' signatures to the secretary of state's office to certify questions for the Nov. 3 ballot. Backers of several referendums say they've cleared the necessary hurdles.
Their proposals include switching from the state's current election system to a ranked-choice method in which voters may list candidates by order of preference. The method applies to races with more than two candidates, knocking out last-place candidates and redistributing their support until someone piles up a clear majority.
Supporters say ranked-choice voting ensures winning candidates have broad support, while critics say it's confusing and leads to sleepy political campaigns.
Organizers of the effort say they've submitted in excess of the 13,347 required signatures.
"The groundswell of support in the commonwealth tells us that there is a powerful appetite for reforms that put more power in the hands of regular citizens, and we hope to capture that and build momentum for the cause heading into November," said Brian Bass, director of Ranked Choice Voting for Massachusetts.
Meanwhile, backers of a plan to settle a dispute between car makers and independent repair shops are also expecting to make the ballot.
The Right to Repair Coalition wants to update a 2012 law requiring car companies to share up-to-date diagnostic information with independent mechanics. The group argues that automakers are fleecing the public by using wireless technology to gather data and steer repairs toward dealers.
Opponents say allowing more people to access that data could compromise privacy and security for vehicle owners.
A question that won't appear on the November ballot is a proposal by Cumberland Farms to expand beer and wine sales.
The Westborough company said in a statement that "disruptions to the retail sector caused by COVID-19" prompted it to pull back on an effort to allow more liquor licenses. The company said it met the signature requirements but chose to focus on putting the question before voters in 2022.
The question faced opposition from package stores, which argued that flooding the market with big competitors would drive out mom-and-pop "packies."
Meanwhile, the status of a fourth referendum, seeking to increase funding for nursing homes, wasn't clear and organizers couldn't be reached for comment.
All four proposals cleared other hurdles to get on the ballot, including a legal review by the attorney general's office and a previous round of signature gathering.
A Supreme Judicial Court ruling in April allowed proponents to solicit digital signatures rather than actual, pen-on-paper signatures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.