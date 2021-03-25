PEABODY — Capable of reaching speeds up to 240 mph, the peregrine falcon is the fastest bird on earth. The bird soars through the sky in search of prey before diving down and snatching other birds from their perches to eat.
Only decades ago the peregrine falcon was eradicated from Massachusetts. But today, a pair of the birds call Peabody City Hall home.
The two birds are among fewer than 50 pairs of nesting peregrine falcons in the state, according to the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.
“I’ve always touted Peabody as a great place to live, work and raise a family. We have the lowest taxes around, low water rates, a new middle school, it’s a great place for young people to settle and I think the falcons caught on and decided to call Peabody their home,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt joked.
Earlier this week, David Paulson, a senior endangered species biologist at MassWildlife, came to City Hall and installed a wooden nesting box on the roof. The box is filled with gravel which Paulson said imitates the falcon’s natural habitat on rocky cliff sides.
“They have done really well in the developed landscape on buildings and bridges and quarries and other manmade structures,” Paulson said. “When they get their eyes set on a building like Peabody City Hall, there is an opportunity to put a nesting box there, and that increases the success rate of hatching young.”
The birds were brought to City Hall’s attention by Ursula and David Goodine, a Medford couple who volunteer as peregrine falcon monitors for MassWildlife.
“A friend of ours happened to be in Peabody on an errand and he is a birder, and he happened to look up and see a falcon at City Hall,” Ursula Goodine said. “He is very aware of our interest so he texted me and gave me the site information. That was last Thursday, and on Friday Dave and I drove over there, and immediately we drove to Church Street and the female was there cleaning her feathers. Two minutes later, the male flew in right above her. It was like a miracle.”
MassWildlife tries to put a band on all known peregrine falcons when they are about 3 weeks old, Paulson said, but neither of the two City Hall birds have been identified.
“The male is banded on his left leg which means it was either done in another state or at a migratory banding lab,” Paulson said, explaining that the way in which the male bird is banded does not line up with the process carried out here. “We don’t quite yet know the male’s history, but we hope in time we can find out where he came from” by putting the information from his band into a federal database.
The female bird, Paulson said, isn’t banded at all.
Ursula Goodine said there is no guarantee that the birds will immediately take to the nesting box which was put on the roof of City Hall.
“We hope she takes to it, but if not this year, maybe next year,” she said, explaining that the birds tend to stay in one place for most of their lives. “She can nest wherever she wants, whether it is in the box or on the gutter, because she is the boss.”
Ursula and David Goodine said they will be keeping track of the birds over the coming months, a task which Ursula Goodine said she loves.
“We check in on them in the early spring to make sure the pairs are still there, and we watch as they go through the courting process,” she said, adding that peregrine falcons mate for life. “Every spring, even if they’ve been together, they go through the whole bonding and courting ritual where the male brings gifts to the female and they go on flights together. If you think about it, it is quite romantic.”
Paulson said finding the Peabody pair is a significant feat for the state’s conservation efforts.
“The peregrine falcon is on the state’s endangered species list, and it is a species that, years ago, was affected by DDT,” he said, referring to a toxic pesticide which was widely used in the first half of the 20th century. “They were unable to have viable eggs, so by 1962 we had no nesting pairs. They were all gone. In 1963, DDT was banned, but the first nesting pair in the state wasn’t until 1987.”
At City Hall, multiple local officials and city employees are excited about the falcons.
“I have a bird feeder at home,” said City Planner Curt Bellavance, adding that while he enjoys watching the birds from his window, he is by no means a birder. “But I was curious when I found out about these birds on the roof.”
Bellavance said he’s been reading about the birds and absorbing all the information told to him by experts like Paulson and the Goodines.
“It’s a really charismatic species and you can watch them for hours,” Paulson said. “The way they fly, the way they hunt. It is fascinating. If you live in a city, you never think you can watch a rare species from your window or backyard or street. But it’s one of the few species that has taken really well to human dominated landscapes. It is a true conservation success story and one people should be proud of and be excited about.”
