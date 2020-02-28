It'll be a Seussical month on Cape Ann.
As it does every year, the First R Foundation will salute Dr. Seuss by celebrating his birthday in March.
This year the 12 volunteer readers will read "What Pet Should I Get?" to Cape Ann schoolchildren. The book was discovered in a box of Theodor Seuss "Ted" Geisel's papers that were going to be donated to the University of California in 1991. The book was published in 2015.
Some readers who will participate on the Dr. Seuss tribute are BankGloucester President Patrick Thorpe, who is also chairman of the First R board of directors; Ward 4 City Councilor Val Gilman; former School Committee member Tony Gross; First R founder Pat Earle; and Carolyn Stewart, Shannon Gallagher, Ashley Murray, Jen Perry and Maureen Ripley.
The readings will take place next week at all of the elementary schools on Cape Ann.
Candlepins on screen
Candlepin New Generation is coming to Gloucester this Saturday, Feb. 29, to find young bowlers for its championship, which will be filmed in May for the YouTube series and local public access TV.
Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave., is hosting Saturday's event, the first of two in which children and adolescents can compete to earn a spot in the championship to be filmed on May 16. The other will be hosted April 18 at Big 20 Bowling Center in Scarborough, Maine.
"This is the closest thing to the candlepin shows we grew up watching on Saturday mornings as children and it has been a really great experience for the Cape Ann Youth League bowlers that have participated in the last two years," Caitlin Pszenny, general manager of Cape Ann Lanes, said.
Ella Tucker of Gloucester qualified for and competed in the championship two years in a row, Pszenny said. In 2018, she placed second in her age division and last year, she earned the first place title in her age group.
All children are welcome to compete. All contestants will bowl three strings, and the results will be combined with those of the children at the second tryout to generate the taping contestants. The top three 11-and-younger girls and boys, top five 12-to-14 girls and boys, and top five 15-to-18 girls and boys qualify for the championships taping at Academy Lanes in Haverhill's Bradford section.
The cost is $20, with signups starting at 9 a.m. when Cape Ann Lanes opens, and the first ball thrown at 9:30 a.m. The event ends at 12:30 p.m.
More information is available by contacting Cape Ann Lanes, 978-283-9753.
Caring for veterans
This Sunday, March 1, veterans residing at Gloucester HealthCare, 272 Washington St., will be treated to breakfast, blankets made specially for them, and grippy socks, by Cape Ann Veterans Services.
"We bring breakfast and coffee and sit and spend some time with them," said Vee Chipperini, district veterans benefits coordinator for Cape Ann Veterans Services. "We have volunteers come along from Sea Cadets to Cub Scouts to veterans of all generations. We've done this in the past and they absolutely love it."
Also expected to attend is Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
Similar events are also scheduled for Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St., on March 22 and Den-Mar Health and Rehabilitation Center, 44 South St. in Rockport on March 29.
"We have to break it up into different days to give each nursing home quality time," Chipperini said. "It's such a nice thing we do for them and it really means a lot to them, especially when we have the younger kids involved, it brings back some nice memories for them."
Y beam signing
The Cape Ann YMCA marked the next phase of its construction of the Glen T. MacLeod YMCA on the Fuller School site with a "Topping Off and Beam Signing" ceremony on Wednesday.
"This is an extremely exciting time for our Y," Y Executive Director Tim Flaherty said. "These signatures symbolize the dedication and support this community has shown to our YMCA and its future on Cape Ann. Marking this occasion by adding our names to the steel beam is our way of demonstrating the steadfast commitment the Y has to everyone in the Cape Ann community."
Cribbage league
Magnolia Cribbage League starts its spring session on Wednesday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. at J.D. Meyers Pub, 24 Lexington Ave. in Magnolia. New players are welcome to join in this friendly game of cribbage. The fee is $45, which covers 10 weeks of play plus a dinner and cash prizes. Player who cannot commit to a 10-week session should consider substituting for a regular player.
Interested? Arrive at 6:30 p.m. to sign up and learn more about the league or contact Andy Heinze at 508-596-3857 for more information.
'Writer's Block' celebration
The 30th season of "The Writer's Block with John Ronan" is coming to close, and in celebration the host and Studio 1623 invite all former guests and the public to a taping of the season finale.
The free event takes place at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., on Friday, March 6, followed by a question and answer session. Doors open at 1 p.m. for the 2 p.m. taping.
This taping will feature interviews with some guests who appeared the first year of the award-winning series, in 1990-91. They are: Sharron Cohen, Christopher Leahy, Kim Bartlett, Sue Jhirad, and Jackie (Bigford) Fearer. The March 6 program will include clips from those early, pioneer programs.
“The series was made possible by the generous, dedicated writers and artists who work and live in our area. This is a chance to honor their talent,” Ronan said. “The 30th year is a real milestone, a long run in any market, at any level. I am deeply grateful to the hundreds of guests who made that possible — and fun.”
A list of all the guests who have appeared on the 375 episodes in the series may be found at www.theronan.org/the-writers-block/.
Ronan, also the producer of "The Writer's Block," is a former Gloucester Poet Laureate and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow in poetry. His most recent book, "Taking the Train of Singularity South from Midtown," appeared in 2017.
Ronan may be contacted with questions at jronan@northshore.edu.
