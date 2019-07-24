Magnolia resident Dick Wilson recalls the days when his children and grandchildren would jump off the Magnolia Pier, a rite of passage for many who grew up in Gloucester's southwestern village.
So you might think he'd have had some regrets when he saw GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. of Amesbury, the firm hired by the city, take down and haul away the last vestiges of the old, storm-ravaged pier late last week and GZA began the task of replacing it.
"No, not at all," Wilson, 79, said as construction on a new pier picked up steam again Wednesday. "The way I categorize it, it outlived its lifespan. Now, we're building something that's going to outlive our lifespan."
The replacement of the historic pier, an iconic piece of the Magnolia landscape for decades, is pegged at a cost up to $1.2 million, and is backed by a $980,000 bond from the city.
City Council also approved steering another $250,000 in stabilization funds into the project in June, said Ted Costa, a Magnolia resident who has been the driving force behind the push to replace the pier.
Costa noted that residents in Magnolia and across the city have pitched in, and the Magnolia Pier Fundraising Committee has a goal to pay the city back $300,000, its share of the cost to replace a piece of Magnolia heritage.
To that end, the group has raised $140,000, Costa said, with a block party and benefit auction set for Aug. 3 to generate money for the project. The fundraiser is slated to run from 4 to 9 p.m. along Ocean Avenue from roughly Hesperus Avenue to the pier, with DJ music, food and a benefit auction that will feature artworks, vacation stays and other items, Costa said.
"This is a great example of how private and city partnerships can work, especially if we can raise another nice chunk of change (through the block party and auction)," Costa said. "I think it just goes to show that Magnolia people are living up their end of the bargain."
Costa and Wilson both said they're hopeful the new pier can be in place by Labor Day. Wilson, who headed up the private fundraising side of the city's $3.5 million project to rebuild Gloucester High School's Newell Stadium in 2013, is helping fund-raise for the pier.
Costa said that it seems strange to look and see that the pier has been missing in recent days.
"It was bittersweet," Costa said of the old pier's demise, "and it looks kind of surreal. You'd see the kids looking over to see a thing where they used to catch a fish off, or sneak a jump off it. For the kids down here, that's their Good Harbor, their Wingaersheek Beach. People would always be taking photos of it, but right now, it's like somebody Photoshopped the pier right out of the picture."
That, however, shouldn't be the case for long.
Wilson noted that the design of the new pier very much harkens back to the old.
"We going to try to make it as close as we can," he said. "But there are no regrets (about the old pier) at all. Time marches on, and so do we."
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
Pier Block Party
What: Block party and benefit auction to raise money supporting the replacement of the Magnolia Pier.
When: Saturday, Aug, 3, 4 to 9 p.m.
Where: Along Ocean Avenue, from Hesperus Avenue to the pier.
On the block: Artworks, vacation stays, services etc. Event will also include DJ music, hot dogs, hamburgers, lobsters and more.
