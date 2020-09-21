A ritual of healing at Good Harbor Beach attracted a crowd late Monday afternoon.
Rabbi Steven Lewis of Temple Ahavat Achim and the Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault of Annisquam Village Church hosted "Repairing Our Spirit of Connection" in response to rising instances of public expression of hate and to unite the community in prayer and healing.
One of those hateful expression was the drawing of what seemed to be a large swastika in the sand at Good Harbor on Sept. 1.
"At a time when across the nation divisiveness and hate are rising, the purpose of this gathering is to affirm our bonds of love, affection and fundamental connection despite political and religious differences," the clergy noted in announcing the event.
The 50 to 60 people who attended, including police Chief Ed Conley and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, followed pandemic guidelines for social distancing and wore masks.
Several clergy, as well as the mayor and chief, spoke. Saxophonist David Benjamin performed "America the Beautiful" during the event, which lasted about an hour.