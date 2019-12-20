PEABODY — Nearly four decades ago, in 1980, a young, recently divorced mother was suffering from severe migraines, headaches so severe, she would frequently vomit.
Desperate for relief, she remembered the neurologist she had seen when she was a teenager, Dr. Walter Levitsky.
The first two visits were routine: a physical exam, X-rays and a CT scan, and prescriptions for medication.
Then, she got a call from Levitsky. The woman, described in Board of Registration in Medicine records as "Patient A," said Levitsky told her he was nearby and would be stopping at her home.
She wondered about the reason he was coming to her home.
"I thought I had a tumor or something," she would later testify.
Levitsky, then in his mid-40s and married to his second wife, apparently had something else in mind. He told her she was a "special patient."
She grew nervous, she would later tell officials, and tried to show him to the door.
That's when, she said, Levitsky "forcefully pushed" her onto a couch "and started coming on to her very strongly," warning her, "Be quiet, everything's OK."
He had pulled off her top when there was a knock at the door, the woman testified to a disciplinary panel. Levitsky quickly left. But he would return, becoming a fixture in the woman's life for years, during which she was at times hospitalized. She would later say she believed she would not receive medications she had become dependent upon without acceding to the doctor's demands.
The details are contained in the official record of a disciplinary proceeding against Levitsky in 1987 that led to the revocation of his medical license the following year. That woman was one of six whose complaints also led to criminal charges against the former Topsfield resident, charges ultimate reduced to assault and battery on just one patient, as part of a plea agreement in 1990, when he received a suspended sentence and probation.
Just four years after that guilty plea, in 1994, Levitsky would have his medical license back, free to re-launch his medical practice, with some limitations.
Last week, he was found guilty by a jury of groping a different woman's breasts during an office visit that was supposed to be a routine appointment for the patient to receive a shot of Vivitrol, to help her curb her dependence on alcohol.
On Friday, Levitsky was sentenced to serve nine months of a 2 1/2 year jail sentence in Middleton Jail.
He's now 87 years old, his medical license surrendered for good after the latest complaint was filed in 2017, but only after a nearly six-decade career as a neurologist. Neurologists specialize in the treatment of diseases and other conditions of the brain, spinal cord and nervous system.
Earlier this year, the Times' sister paper, the Salem News, through a public records request, obtained the records of Levitsky's prior disciplinary proceedings before the Board of Registration in Medicine, hundreds of pages that reveal the range of prior misconduct allegations — and the second chances he received.
His latest victim, who is in her 40s, had no idea of Levitsky's background when she began seeing him monthly for the Vivitrol shots.
He told her he was going to perform a breast exam. Instead, she testified, he began groping and fondling her breasts, making odd sounds and comments about their appearance.
It's not the first time Levitsky has described similar behavior as a "breast exam."
'He told me he loved me'
Levitsky's interactions with "Patient A" would continue on and off for the next seven years, as she grew dependent on the large amounts of medication he was prescribing for her, she and her therapists would later testify.
A day after the initial incident at her home, Levitsky called to apologize, then called in a prescription for medication. A week or two later, the woman testified, he returned to her home while her child was at school. Levitsky "carried her into her bedroom," according to the record, "where he had sexual intercourse with her." She was frightened and confused.
"He told me that he loved me," the woman testified at a 1988 disciplinary hearing. "I knew he didn't love me. I knew that. But I also had faith that he was my doctor. And you know — sure I should have said no, but I needed the medication. I wasn't going to suffer like that. And if it meant having sex in order not to suffer, then I would. And I also did care."
Levitsky wrote at least 254 prescriptions in the woman's name for more than a dozen different controlled medications, including opiates, codeine-based medication, tranquilizers and anti-psychotic drugs, according to the record. She was hospitalized eight times during that period, according to the record.
The woman testified that Levitsky at times seemed "remorseful," telling her "he had a problem."
Levitsky later admitted in filings with the Board of Registration in Medicine that he had "sought sexual favors" from the woman, would go to her home, engage in sexual activity, then give her prescriptions for various medications.
Other women come forward
"Patient A" was just one of six women whose complaints led to the disciplinary proceedings in 1987.
"Patient E" had seen Levitsky several times in May 1979 for blurred vision. "During the course of one office visit, (Levitsky) rubbed his genitals against the patient's hand," which he had grabbed, after turning off the lights, and then tried to take off her bra.
"Patient D" was suffering from seizures when she saw Levitsky four times in 1980. During each of those visits, Levitsky "conducted breast examinations ... during which he manipulated the patient's nipples," the record says.
"Patient F" was a teenage girl who suffered from headaches when she saw Levitsky twice in 1986. During her second visit, he told her to take off her blouse and conducted a breast exam, telling her she was pretty and asking if she was still a virgin.
Around the same time in 1986, "Patient C" went to see Levitsky at the recommendation of her attorney, following a car accident. Levitsky told her to take off her blouse so he could take her blood pressure and listen to her heart and lungs, then conducted a breast examination. During the visit, he asked if she'd like to go somewhere with him.
"Patient B" saw Levitsky sometime in early 1987 for headaches. During two office visits, he conducted breast examinations that were unrelated to her condition.
Levitsky was subsequently found by the board to have violated state law and regulations by issuing prescriptions for controlled substances for improper purposes and engaging in "gross misconduct" in the practice of medicine.
In his defense, Levitsky had called two psychiatrists, one of them Sheldon Zigelbaum, who testified that Levitsky had been suffering from untreated bipolar disorder, and had been self-medicating with alcohol.
Zigelbaum — who would himself later face allegations of engaging in sex with patients that led to the loss of his medical license in 1992 — insisted that with medication, Levitsky could safely resume practicing.
The Board of Registration in Medicine disagreed in its order revoking Levitsky's license.
"In considering (Levitsky's) conduct, there is a pattern of misconduct over time ranging from sexual comments and overtures to one-sided sexual relations with Patient A," the Board wrote.
The board found that Levitsky's issues, aside from his claimed bipolar disorder, included alcohol misuse and narcissistic and histrionic personality disorders, and that his behavior had been "re-enforced by years of repetition without intervention."
"In view of the harm which has occurred and might again occur, the threat of recurrence is too great to permit the respondent (Levitsky) to return to the practice of medicine," the board wrote. "We are not convinced that the causes of the sexual misconduct were narrowed to the point where the proposed treatment plan and supervision would adequately address our public protection concerns."
But the board added a provision allowing Levitsky to seek the restoration of his license in three years if he showed sufficient progress in addressing his issues.
New complaint and another disciplinary proceeding
During the years that he could not practice, Levitsky worked for a neurologist at what was then called Boston City Hospital, as an instructor and in reviewing pathology slides. He volunteered for a building committee and created a fundraising group for autism research.
He was also on probation in the criminal assault case.
In 1992, Levitsky applied for reinstatement of his medical license. The request was granted in 1994, on a probationary basis, and against the recommendation of the original investigating attorney for the board.
Levitsky returned to his old practice in Peabody. He also conducted exams at physical therapy clinics in Lynn, Lowell and Chelsea, according to the findings in a subsequent complaint.
He became associated with Tewksbury State Hospital, a psychiatric facility.
By 2003, there would be a new "Patient A." This time, the patient was a woman in her 20s who was injured in a car accident. Her attorney sent her to Levitsky's office in Peabody so that she could be examined for a possible back injury, according to the complaint in that case.
During the exam, in November 2004, Levitsky told the woman he was going to conduct a breast examination. At some point in the exam, he also reached into her underwear, feeling her lower abdominal area, according to the findings.
After the woman told her friend and then her attorney, a complaint was filed with the Board of Registration in Medicine. Two months later, Levitsky agreed to practice restrictions, including a promise not to perform any breast examinations and a requirement that he examine female patients only in the presence of a chaperone, which would have to be documented, along with details of each exam.
Then, the Board learned that Levitsky, while working at Tewksbury State Hospital, had failed to make clear to two nurses that he required a chaperone while examining female patients until after the exams, when he asked them to make notes or sign a paper saying that they were present throughout the exam. The Board filed a new complaint for discipline.
Hearings on discipline of physicians are conducted by the Division of Administrative Law Appeals, where a magistrate hears evidence then makes findings and a recommendation to the Board of Registration in Medicine.
In 2007, DALA Administrative Magistrate Christopher Connolly concluded that there was "no evidence in the record that it was unnecessary or inappropriate" for Levitsky to conduct breast and abdominal exams on the patient being seen after a car accident, because she had indicated she wasn't feeling well prior to the exam.
And Connolly found that the two incidents at Tewksbury State Hospital were "technical" violations of the chaperone requirement.
The Board of Registration in Medicine expressed "strong disagreement" with Connolly over his characterizations of the two violations of Levitsky's practice restrictions, saying it had expected Levitsky to follow the practice restrictions to the letter, but ultimately concluded that it would impose no sanction, and lifted the practice restrictions in 2006.
In 2009, according to his professional resume, Levitsky entered a new area of practice: addiction treatment, obtaining certification in the use of Suboxone and, in 2013, joining the American Society of Addiction Medicine.
His practice drew some of society's most vulnerable patients: people who were struggling with alcohol and drug dependency. One of them was a woman in her 40s who worked in a North Shore law firm, who was seeing Levitsky once a month for a Vivitrol shot to control her drinking.
She testified — and, last week a jury found — that during her visit on March 1, 2017, Levitsky told her he would perform a body mass index or "pinch" test. After he pinched her torso, she said, he told her, "Show me your boobs."
The woman told juries in May and again last week that she was taken aback but went along with the request because he was a doctor. But as he began fondling and rubbing her breasts, commenting on their appearance, she said, she realized something wasn't right.
At his trial, Levitsky took the stand in his own defense to claim that he was simply performing a breast exam to reassure the woman.
After the woman reported the incident to police, the Board of Registration in Medicine began proceedings to revoke his license. But within days, Levitsky had voluntarily surrendered it and resigned from practice.
Levitsky's attorney, Joseph Mulhall, declined to comment on the earlier incidents in Levitsky's career because he was not representing the doctor at that time.
On Friday, he told a judge that the 2017 incident amounted to "25 seconds of unlawful conduct."
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
