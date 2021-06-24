Doyon’s Modern Home in Gloucester is hosting a dehumidifier turn-in event this Saturday, where people can bring down their old energy guzzling machines for appropriate disposal and get some cash out of the deal.
Doyon’s is working together with MassSave and National Grid and paying $30 for every old dehumidifier turned in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday at 15 Whistle Stop Way.
Here’s how it works: Bring in an outdated, working dehumidifier to the recycling event, complete a rebate form and receive $30 in the mail.
Contactless drop-off will be available on Saturday. Follow the cones in the parking lot, stay in your car with your mask on, and unlock the doors.
Site staff will remove the machine from the vehicle without you having to get out of your car.
More information at masssave.com/shop/recycling/dehumidifier.