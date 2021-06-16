DANVERS — The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.
Donors of all blood types on Cape Ann and throughout the North Shore — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent delays to critical patient care.
As a thank-you, those who come to give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
At this time, hospitals are responding to a high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021 more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.
There is also a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic arrive with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by generous blood donors.
An appointment to give blood now may be scheduled now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Residents may also give blood locally at these clinics:
Gloucester: June 23 and 29, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Manchester: June 24, from: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brookwood School, One Brookwood Road.
Danvers: June 17, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, from 1 to 6:15 p.m.; and June 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27, from 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., all at Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive.