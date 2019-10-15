Red Cross moving Peabody office to Lawrence

PEABODY — By the spring of 2020, American Red Cross will no longer have an office address in Peabody.
“It is to the point where we are not utilizing the building as much as we have in the past,” said Lloyd Ziel, American Red Cross’ chief of communication and marketing officer for Massachusetts.
With the Peabody office having more than 13,000 square feet of space and only two office staff, plus another handful of employees who work in the training center, the Red Cross is looking to downsize by moving its Northeast Massachusetts headquarters to the organization’s Lawrence office by the end of May.
“Times are changing so the needs for a building is changing,” said Ziel, indicating that any savings realized from the consolidation will be used for more direct services to the people Red Cross serves.
The move from its address at 85 Lowell St., however, does not mean that the Red Cross will be discontinuing its services to Peabody and neighboring communities.
“All Red Cross services will continue in the Peabody area and beyond as they have been for years,” said Ziel.
The Northeast Massachusetts chapter sees the move as a cost-effective way to continue its services in the region.
Ziel said the one full-time position at the Peabody office, which is open, will move to Lawrence while a decision hasn’t been made yet on the part-time office position.
A part of the world’s largest humanitarian networks, the American Red Cross provides food and shelter in emergency situations and facilitates lifesaving training for medical professionals and the general public.
According to its official website, Red Cross volunteers are responsible for 90% of the work done for the organization by responding to disasters and supporting the Red Cross blood services.
Ziel explained that while the Peabody office has been used for volunteers to congregate in the past, the move will not inhibit their effectiveness within the city.
“With technology such as laptops and tablets, allowing our workforce to meet our clients where they are, the need for brick and mortar locations becomes less and less,” he said.
But since the Northeast chapter’s coverage area reaches roughly 1.2 million people between Essex and Middlesex counties, the Red Cross is seeking donated space within Peabody to host its training services, nurse assistant training, and disaster services.
“We couldn’t do our work without the training from the American Red Cross,” said Kathleen Walsh, the president and CEO of YMCA of Metro North, which includes the Torigian Family YMCA on Lynnfield Street in Peabody.
Walsh sees the Red Cross as a “critical component of our risk management” as they assist in the training of CPR, AED, and lifeguards.
“It is unfortunate that we are losing the locality,” said Walsh. “We will always maintain their partnership, regardless of where they are located.”
As one office merges with another, Ziel confirmed that the transition will have little impact on the Lawrence office. “There is very little walk-in traffic at either location other than for classes,” he said. “Once we’ve identified the new spaces for classes to be taught, announcements will go out so potential students are aware of the locations.”
Ziel expressed his concerns for the move, stating that “our volunteers have served so selflessly and vigilantly, and they are going to remain here. I would hate for people to think that Red Cross volunteers aren’t here any more.”
“Just because we don’t have a building in Peabody doesn’t mean that Red Cross volunteers aren’t on watch 24/7,” said Ziel.
The move will not affect the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center at 99 Rosewood Drive in Danvers.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
GIVING BLOOD
Here are some upcoming blood donation opportunities:
DANVERS
All at Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive:
Wednesdays, Oct .16, 23 and 30, 1 to 6:15 p.m.
Thursdays, Oct. 17, 24, and 31, 1 to 6:15 p.m.
Fridays, Oct. 18 and 25, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturdays, Oct. 19 and 26, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sundays, Oct. 20 and 27,: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mondays, Oct. 21 and 28, 1 to 6:15 p.m.
Tuesdays, Oct. 22 and 29, 1 to 6:15 p.m.
IPSWICH
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2 to 7 p.m., at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 1 Pineswamp Road.
SALEM
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2 to 7 p.m., Salem Masonic Temple, 70 Washington St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.