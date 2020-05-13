DEDHAM — The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.
As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on, according to a press release.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets between May 15 and 31 will receive a Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.
Upcoming donation opportunities in the area are:
Gloucester
May 29 from 2 to 7 p.m., at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square.
Beverly
May 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beverly Cove Community Center, 19 East Corning St.
Danvers
May 15-17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive.
May 18-21 and 26-28 from 1 to 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive.
May 21 from 1 to 6:30 p.m., Breakaway, 221 Newbury St.
May 22-15 and 29-31 from 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive.