The report on the city’s independent investigation of three hostile workplace complaints brought against Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken has been released to the public.
The employees who filed the complaints, however, are not too thrilled with the fact that the city chose to redact the names of third parties, exhibits, and strong language allegedly used by the mayor to, as city General Counsel Chip Payson said, prevent “personal embarrassment.”
The investigation was done and the report written by Regina Ryan of Discrimination and Harassment Solutions LLC. The employees who filed complaints were Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro, Community Development Director Jill Cahill and former Human Resources Director Donna Leete.
“The version of the report that was released does not meet the requirements set by the Secretary of State,” wrote attorney Meredith Fine, who is representing Leete. “The Secretary of State made it clear that the public’s interest in viewing the report outweighs any privacy interest of the mayor.”
“This public interest especially includes the language that was redacted because it might embarrass the mayor,” she added. “Those are exactly the sections that the citizens of Gloucester should see and judge for themselves.”
Fine said the released documents do not include the exhibits that were attached, including an alleged apology from the mayor.
Ciarametaro’s attorney shared in Fine’s frustrations.
“We received a copy of the report, which has more redactions than content, at the same time the mayor put it on Facebook,” attorney Liam O’Connell told the Times on Monday. “It is a real sham that taxpayer money continues to be spent on the mayor’s lawyers’ tireless attempts to avoid transparency and accountability.”
Cahill did not return a request for comment by the Gloucester Daily Times' deadline.
The redacted documents were released to the Times earlier this week after Rebecca Murray, supervisor of records for the office of the Massachusetts Secretary of State, upheld the appeal filed by the Times. She gave the city 10 business days to issue a formal response to the original request which the city had denied earlier this year.
"Based on the July 19th response, I find the city has not met its burden to withhold the report," Murray wrote in her Aug. 11 decision. "Particularly, while portions of the record may fall within an exemption, it is uncertain how the report, in its entirety, constitutes intimate details of a highly personal nature or how disclosure would result in personal embarrassment to an individual of normal sensibilities. Further, upon review of the balancing test, it is unclear how a privacy interest of a government official conducting public business outweighs the public interest in this situation."
The public, Murray wrote in her letter to City Clerk Joanne Senos, who also serves as the city's records access officer, has an indelible interest in information that shows "whether public servants are carrying out their duties in a law-abiding and efficient manner."
Prior to the state’s decision, the city refused to hand over any documents in the paper’s public records request, stating that the investigation into complaints filed against Romeo Theken by several city employees was “part of the workplace discipline of the city” and thus fell outside any exception contained in workplace statutes.
Instead, Romeo Theken released an uncorroborated summary of the investigation, its findings and its recommendations.
In her June 22 statement, Romeo Theken said Ryan's investigation exonerated her of any illegalities, while finding she violated the city's standards for professional communication by using profane language.
On June 30, the Gloucester Daily Times requested a copy of the full investigation report completed by the firm of Discrimination and Harassment Solutions LLC on behalf of the city.
The city denied the request out of hand.
Since the city has released the documents, the Gloucester Daily Times has appealed the response given by the city, requesting a state order that it turn over the full report with no redactions.
“The response, however, does not meet the supervisor's order. It is highly redacted, with the names of third parties and exhibits entirely removed. The city has also redacted language used by the mayor to prevent 'embarrassment',” Editor-in-Chief Dave Olson wrote in his appeal which was sent to the state Tuesday, Aug. 17. “The mayor, as an elected official, has no privacy interest in this matter. The citizens who elected her have the right to read the report in full and judge her conduct for themselves.”
He added that the “redaction of the names of every witness — other than complainants — makes it impossible for the public to judge the report for themselves, as does the omission of exhibits. The city was directed by the supervisor to turn over the report. Without names of witnesses and exhibits, the public is left with little more than a he-said, she-said back-and-forth.”
The report’s contents
With some of the report now in the public's hands, three documents outlining the investigation and Murray's response to Gloucester Daily Times' editor Dave Olson detail what happened and who was involved.
Ciarametaro and Cahill each accuse Romeo Theken of engaging in abusive, harassing and inappropriate comments regarding the race, religion and sexual orientation of city officials and employees, as well as members of the public.
Ciarametaro also has sued Romeo Theken and current and former members of her administration, alleging similar charges. The lawsuit, first filed in Essex County Superior Court, has been moved to U.S. District Court in Boston at the request of the defendants.
Leete, who retired last year, submitted a letter to the editor, published by the Gloucester Daily Times in April, that described the hostile work environment she experienced. She subsequently filed a formal complaint with the city against the mayor.
Cahill did note in the investigation report that she has "seen a positive change in Mayor Theken, who is no longer 'jumping down people's throats'."
In all three instances, Ryan concluded that the mayor violated the city’s Professional Communication in the Workplace policy and noted in Cahill's and Ciarametaro's reports that the mayor also violated the city’s Anti-Harassment Policy and the Communications Policy by using language that is both profane and demeaning.
Ryan added that the mayor violated city policy with respect to confidentiality and retaliation.
She added that while it is unclear what if any disciplinary actions can be taken against her, “based on the number of policy violations committed by Mayor Theken and the clear impact her actions have on staff, it is recommended that if disciplinary action is lawfully permitted, punitive action be taken against Mayor Theken.”
Payson, Human Resources Director Holly Dougwillo and the mayor did not return an inquiry by the Gloucester Daily Times into what, if any, punitive action had been taken against Romeo Theken.
Avoiding personal embarrassment
Payson said the redacted reports released to the Times on Aug. 13 are consistent with the terms of the supervisor’s decision. The city’s redaction of names and other identifying information was made, Payson said, to “avoid personal embarrassment and reputational damage to third parties who were mentioned in the reports.”
He added that “certain matters concerning the mayor which a person of normal sensibilities would find embarrassing, and with respect to which the public’s interest in disclosure does not outweigh such embarrassment, have also been redacted.”
This includes strong language that Romeo Theken is accused of using.
“Attorney Ryan’s conclusion that the mayor used profanity in violation of the city’s policies is fully disclosed and should satisfy the public’s interest on this point; detailing every instance of such language would add nothing of substance,” Payson said.
In response to the state’s decision, Romeo Theken posted a video to her mayoral Facebook page to address the release of these documents.
“I deeply regret my choice of language and any other findings,” she said. “While the pandemic crisis challenges us all to change how we work, having a commitment to the highest standards remains a necessity.”
She added that she does not want to discuss the issue as she hopes the city can move forward.
“I take full responsibility for my words; I always have,” she said. "I hope you can understand that I am human too. I make mistakes, just like we all do and I am committed to working toward being the mayor that you deserve.”
She did not respond to the Times' request for comment.
Staff writer Sean Horgan contributed to this report by staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford. Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.