BOSTON — Reduced schedules for commuter rail lines will continue through Friday, Jan. 8, the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services said Wednesday.
Reduced service schedules took effect on Dec. 14 because of the number of employee absences caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release, the companies said, “The MBTA and Keolis, like other employers in Massachusetts, have experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases since early December. Various departments have been impacted by these absences, including railroad dispatchers that control movement of trains across the commuter rail network.”
The reduced schedule includes daily service on all commuter rail lines and at all stations. It is already posted as the storm schedule, which was designed in advance to provide lower service levels in severe weather. Reduced service schedules, which affect weekday service only, are available at MBTA.com and in major stations. The reduced service makes no changes to weekend scheduled trips.
Commuter rail has operated consistently throughout the pandemic, but ridership has been approximately 13% of its pre-COVID levels, and during the holiday weeks in December ridership is historically low, the MBTA said.