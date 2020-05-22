Sam McKay knows how to end the work week right.
As the city opened all of its beaches Friday, after being closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Gloucester resident sat on Good Harbor Beach's sandy shore with his laptop propped in his lap, enjoying the 80-degree weather.
"It is nice and refreshing to not be stuck inside," McKay said, explaining that he had a half-day and felt like the beach was the perfect spot to finish his work.
"I've just been taking it day-by-day," he said.
The moment the beaches opened to Gloucester residents at 9 a.m. — effectively the beginning of Memorial Day weekend — umbrellas and sandcastles began to adorn each beach — all with much more than 6 feet of distance between them.
Many beachgoers at Good Harbor had a mask or bandanna around their neck, lifting it over their nose and mouth when passing by others.
Around the bend from where McKay sat typing away, the Tucker family of Gloucester was walking along the ocean's incoming tide.
"Feels kind of weird because we haven't been out for a while," Samantha, 9, said.
Her sister, Vanessa, 7, agreed and was eager to make a "huge sandcastle" and "practice gymnastics."
For the lifeguards, the start to this beach season is not a whole lot different than past years.
"Our main focus is the water," said Holly Fossa, 20, a lifeguard at Good Harbor.
Half Moon Beach lifeguards Quinten Ulrich, 17, and William Smith, 18, shared a similar sentiment, explaining the protocol they will follow when responding to emergencies.
"What I have been told by our boss is that if there is an emergency, we are just out here to do our job and if COVID-19 gets in the way, we kind of just disregard the mask and whatnot," Ulrich said. "Someone's life is way more important than the chance of catching an illness."
In a release published Thursday afternoon, the city emphasized that "it is not the responsibility of city staff, lifeguards or police to enforce social distancing or the wearing of masks and face coverings."
Other employees have been impressed by the community's ability to distance themselves while getting outside.
"There aren't a lot of people together and a lot of people are wearing masks," Stage Fort Park's groundsman Charlie Billings said while he sat in a golf cart waiting for the delivery of two portable toilets.
"They are going to put them along the road here," he said, explaining that a contractor will come and clean the portable toilets throughout the day.
Although the current pandemic still has a hold on the city in many ways, residents are grateful for the newly opened space where they can enjoy the summer sun and cool Atlantic waters.
"We are just happy we can be out here in the first place and glad that people can access the beaches," Smith said.
As residents and visitors enjoy being outside in public spaces, the city has implemented new regulations to ensure the local wildlife can as well.
New animal and beach regulations have been published on the city's website to protect the piping plovers, their nests and chicks.
A federal penalty up to $25,000 can apply for anyone who may harass, harm, pursue, hunt, wound, kill, capture or collect these endangered birds who are protected under the US Endangered Species Act.
The recent city ordinance has been changed to protect the wildlife that makes it forbidden to disturb, harass, harbor or feed seagulls, waterfowls or crows directly or indirectly at any beach or other public property.
There is also an endangered/threatened wildlife buffer zone of 50 feet in an area established designated as protected for wildlife at Good Harbor Beach. The city's ordinance outlines that prohibited activities in this area include "wiffle ball, frisbee, soccer, volleyball, paddle ball, kites, inflatable balls and any other activities that involve objects that can fly or roll into the restricted area."
Violations to this area are subject to a $300 fine.