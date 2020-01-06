Refuge tours focus on climate change implications

NEWBURYPORT — Two behind-the-scenes tours at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and Jan. 16 will focus on the local implications of climate change, specifically around Plum Island and the salt marsh, part of the Great Marsh that stretches from Gloucester to the New Hampshire border.
Matt Pfannenstiel, a ranger and intern at the refuge, saw an opportunity to talk to people about their homes, the wildlife that surrounds them and how climate change and sea level rise are making their marks locally.
The refuge does behind-the-scenes tours periodically that focus on the history of Plum Island, the wildlife and how the refuge actively manages these habitats. Pfannenstiel's tour, which is constantly changing in light of new climate change findings, includes all that, but with a particular emphasis on how climate change is impacting the island.
"This is something we hear that there's a lot of information out there about, and what I really wanted to focus on was telling the story from a local perspective," he said.
Before each tour, Pfannenstiel asks people "What do you think is causing climate change? Where do you think this is coming from?"
The tour has been popular in the past, attracting visitors from afar and Greater Newburyport residents.
"People live around here," he said. "This is where their homes are at. This is where their livelihoods are at. This is where their jobs are at. This is where the wildlife is at.
"So if you want to enjoy going outside and seeing the pretty views of the salt marsh, or you want to go out to the beach and go fishing, or you want to go kayaking out on the water; that's a whole experience that's right now in challenge," Pfannenstiel said.
As more greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, are released into the atmosphere, temperatures and sea levels begin to rise, according to Pfannenstiel.
"Carbon dioxide acts a lot like a blanket — that blanket warming the Earth causes oceans and sea levels to rise, etc., etc.," he said.
Those taking the tour ride in a bus and have the opportunity to walk around or stay in the bus throughout the tour.
"By the end of it, they are able to have a conversation with someone else," said Pfannenstiel, adding that it's important that these conversations continue so awareness can spread. Once people are given facts and examples, they can go on to have an educated discussion with another person.
Moving forward, Pfannenstiel encourages people to work with organizations already set up in their communities such as Storm Surge and the Essex County Greenbelt Association, based in Essex.
"This tour itself has evolved," he said. "I've been talking to our biologist here and she has been supplying me with new information all the time — from the salt marsh sparrow, which is a species we are concerned about, to what's going to be happening in the salt marsh.
"We actually just got fairly recent data of what's going to be happening there, so there's changes that we are seeing which we can provide people with," he said.
The tour is scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 7, and Thursday, Jan. 16, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Attendees should meet the ranger in the lobby of the refuge visitor center, 6 Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport, about 10 to 15 minutes prior to start time. Preregistration is required, and can be done by calling 978-465-5753.
