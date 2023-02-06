MANCHESTER — It’s been several months, but Manchester-by-the-Sea Police continue to transition to a new system of handling emergency calls.
Since last summer, the Police Department, which handles dispatch for the police and Fire Department, has been working hand-in-hand with the North Shore Regional 911 Call Center in Middleton to prepare for the new arrangement.
According to Manchester Police, the work is ahead of schedule and the North Shore Regional 911 Call Center will formally begin dispatching local safety calls starting March 1.
The Manchester Select Board signed the inter-municipal agreement with the Call Center last July after voting 4-1 to reaffirm their June vote to join the center. Select Board member Brian Sollosy was the lone vote against the plan.
Following that vote, Select Board members voted unanimously to ratify the agreement.
The move was aimed at giving the town access to additional staff and the latest dispatch technology at no cost. The town and the North Shore Regional 911 Call Center have spent the past several months transitioning to the arrangement.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said the town has worked to fulfill the Call Center’s requests for town data and street maps.
“Efforts to create a smooth transition to dispatching our Police and Fire calls through the North Shore Regional 911 Center (NSR 911) have been underway since August 2022,” Federspiel said.
“Over 300 action items were generated on a “to-do” list with excellent progress being made to date,” he said. “The work is ahead of schedule and the NSR 911 Center will begin dispatching local safety calls starting March 1.”
“Our remaining dispatchers continue to do excellent work and will stay on through June for ongoing assistance with the transition,” he said.
The police station lobby will continue to operate normally through July. The Select Board is considering different staffing models to be able to provide lobby services to residents after July, Federspiel said.
Town officials and the Police Department are planning an open house and public forum to provide information to residents about the Call Center arrangement. So far, the date for the open house has not yet been announced.
Meanwhile, police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said the department is preparing for the changes once in-house dispatch is gone. Fitzgerald had previously advocated for the town to reinvest in its local dispatch operations instead of outsourcing.
The Select Board stated in a public letter last year it planned to provide “opportunities for residents to become more familiar with the North Shore Regional 911 operations and its staff” during the transition period.
Call Center’s work
The North Shore Regional 911 Center’s connection to Manchester is not new.
For a number of years, 911 calls made from a cell phone in Manchester were handled by the center, Federspiel said.
The center, located at 18 Manning Ave. in Middleton, is an 11,000-square-foot facility featuring 17 answering terminals, two 500-kilowatt generators with uninterrupted power supply systems, and is staffed by 31 “telecommunicators.”
The center will answer all 911 emergency calls made within Manchester town limits 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to Federspiel.
He said the center will also field non-emergency calls for information.
The center also handles dispatch services for Amesbury, Essex, Middleton, Topsfield, and Wenham. It is a division of the Massachusetts State 911 Department, Federspiel said, adding its mission is to serve as the communications link between all citizens and public safety departments.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com. Reporter Michael Cronin contributed to this story.