In a time where they need it the most, Cape Ann’s small businesses will be getting a boost from the local Chamber of Commerce.
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has been awarded $180,000 by the state to carry out the Cape Ann Comeback program, which plans to reinforce that Cape Ann businesses are resilient, innovative and safe.
“Each element of the project is intended to ensure that Cape Ann businesses, especially those on Main Street, downtown and cultural district areas have the tools and the support they need to make a strong recovery from the severe economic impacts of this pandemic,” said Ken Riehl, the chamber’s CEO. “We invite all businesses to participate in this exciting opportunity and look forward to helping them achieve their goals.”
The program, which connects Gloucester to Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Essex, is focused on direct business support, engagement and empowerment; an innovative online Cape Ann Marketplace; and a marketing campaign, with a new video.
Donna Roy of Woodman’s of Essex, president of the Essex Merchants Group, said in a prepared statement, “We now have a tremendous opportunity to provide truly meaningful support to our Cape Ann friends and neighbors – the people who own, manage, work at and depend upon the small businesses that are the lifeblood of our communities. So many of them have been severely impacted by the pandemic, and together we are now in a position to help and empower them to come back strong and thrive.”
One of 37 Regional Pilot Program grant recipients, a press release read, the Cape Ann Chamber and its local partners were selected based on their ability to demonstrate a collaborative approach on strategies to support business recovery from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Awards, such as the one that the chamber received, were given to those who drew ties to one or more of the four pillars of the Baker administration's plans to spur economic recovery from the pandemic, the pillars being "Partnerships for Recovery: Get Massachusetts Back to Work," "Support Small Businesses," "Revitalize Downtowns, "and "Foster Innovation."
“As we approach brighter days ahead, restoring the economic loss caused by COVID-19 is a main priority for us,” said Speaker of the House Ronald J. Mariano. “The Massachusetts House has been proud to lead and support initiatives that put us on a path toward economic recovery. Through programs like these, and many of the initiatives included in our budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, we are providing our municipalities and nonprofits the opportunity to advance projects they know will help their local economies. I look forward to seeing the awardees develop their recovery strategies, and the positive impact they will have as we all work toward long-term recovery.”