GLOUCESTER — School Committee candidates debating Monday night focused almost exclusively on why so many city families invoke the state’s School Choice law to send students to Rockport and whether the best solution to declining enrollment in both communities would be to collaborate in programming or even merge to form a regional school district.
“Gloucester schools have an outdated, bad reputation,” challenger Samantha Verga Watson said.
Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope said the high school “was a mess” when he was a student but that the building now is twice as large as then and has half as many students. He is seeking what he says would be his final term.
“I think there is pervasive negative sense about the schools that may be based on old information and old experiences and the school system unfortunately does very little to communicate a different message,” challenger Laura Wiessen said. She said her background in television documentary-making has prepared her to help the schools address reputation problems.
The financial stakes are high.
Under School Choice in the 2018-2019 academic year, Gloucester sent 291 students to nearby communities at a cost of $2.16 million but only took in 39 students who brought $244,000 in tuition with them, according to state data. Rockport, meanwhile, received 243 students and $1.8 million during the same school year while only sending 33 students and $246,000 in tuition. Not all students from the two communities who used school choice attended a school in the other community.
Incumbents and challengers alike said exploring regional cooperation with Rockport — talks to this effect already are underway — is a reasonable approach to addressing declining enrollment in both systems. Candidates at times sounded unsure as to whether Rockport residents would go along with significant, formal collaboration.
Watson said there is a “vast cultural difference between Gloucester and Rockport and it can’t be ignored.”
“It’s not easy,” said Pope, adding that he spoke with Manchester officials who negotiated merging school systems with Essex and “they said it took almost 10 years.”
Incumbent Kathleen Clancy cited her experience working with the Gloucester Education Foundation to help update what now is called O’Maley Innovation Middle School and the resulting decline in the number of families sending their students out of Gloucester between 5th and 6th grades.
Challenger Ida Shaker said her focus if elected would be ensuring that Gloucester schools “address the needs of all our students.”
The debate’s moderator was Rockport attorney Robert Visnick. Asked by the Gloucester Daily Times after the meeting whether he thought his fellow Rockport residents would approve formal collaboration around schools with Gloucester, he said the notion would have been “anathema” 10 years ago, but he suspects there would be more interest now.
Incumbent Joel Favazza left the debate early for an athletic ceremony involving a child. Incumbent Melissa Joy Texeira Prince did not attend, citing a family matter. There are six School Committee spots for the seven candidates.
