MANCHESTER — For the past year, town officials from Manchester and Essex have informally discussed sharing some services to save money. The two towns now have a clearer path forward.
Bob Halpin of The Collins Center for Public Management at the University of Massachusetts Boston highlighted some possibilities to regionalize various services between the two towns at a meeting Monday. His study considered all departments, including police, fire, and public works.
Some proposals call for simple fixes, such as the Manchester and Essex Councils on Aging scheduling transportation times to best utilize both of their vehicles, to large-scale changes which may need approval either by selectmen or by public vote at Town Meeting, depending on the size.
Now, the ball is in the selectmen's court. They will gauge each suggestion and decide which are feasible enough to implement in the near future. Manchester Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel and Essex Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki will consider the selectmen's requests as they work with Halpin to create a finalized regionalization plan. The three said they want the plan out by the end of September. Their first meeting on the topic will be scheduled sometime after Labor Day.
Through his study, Halpin found it would be beneficial for both towns to partner with the Manchester Essex Regional School District for "on-boarding" new employees. During his interviews with town department heads, Halpin learned the town's treasurers are having their work bogged down with enrolling new employees into health insurance and retirement plans.
For immediate response to potential facility issues, Halpin recommended the towns and school district share a facilities manager.
Halpin proposed implementing a shared school resource officer for the Manchester Essex Regional School District. He also encouraged both fire departments to work together when finding new personnel. In the past, Manchester has had difficulties with short-staffing and finding new recruits.
For public works, Essex and Manchester were advised to seek a joint contract for their water treatment operations. Halpin also recommended the towns look into jointly operating their solid waste transfer stations, recycling centers and sewer system pump stations. Finally, it was suggested Manchester and Essex create a utility contractor position "for emergency response to water and sewer system emergencies."
For the past eight months, Halpin has studied how both towns could save money and improve operations through shared services. The $25,000 study was paid for by the town of Essex using one of its state-granted community compacts.
