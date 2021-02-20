Within a couple of weeks of the announcement of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library coming to Cape Ann, there are already more than 420 children registered for this free book-gifting program started by the country music superstar.
The program, announced Jan. 22, is open to all children on Cape Ann from birth to age 5, and children can register at any age within that time frame.
Parton's literacy foundation provides Cape Ann's youngest residents with an opportunity to amass a home library of children’s books.
Pathways for Children in Gloucester will oversee this initiative to serve families in Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester. All that is required is that a child — age birth to 5 — be registered with the program, and after that, an age-appropriate book will be sent each month in the mail and addressed to the child.
This program is made available through a partnership of The Dollywood Foundation, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Pathways for Children, the First R Foundation, and the City of Gloucester. Cape Ann’s participation is made possible by state funding from the CARES Act and the fiscal year 2021 budget.
Parents may register their children by visiting Pathways' website, pw4c.org.
State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, a literacy advocate who spearheaded the effort to join Parton’s Imagination Library, said she is thrilled by the number of families who are taking part and hopes that many more children will be registered so they too can receive these gifts.
“If you can read, you can do anything,” Ferrante said. “This is an accomplishment and we are excited for the fact that local children are going to have the ability to start their own home library no matter what their income.”
The Imagination Library received a Best Practice Award from the U.S. Library of Congress for addressing social barriers to literacy, and it reached a milestone when it surpassed its 150th millionth book sent out in December.
Eric Mitchell, president & CEO of Pathways for Children, said reading readiness starts well before a child enters kindergarten.
“Early literacy skills begin at birth, and are built through playing, singing, talking, sharing books, and telling stories," Mitchell said. "These kinds of activities are critical to help children thrive in their earliest years and set them on a path to being confident and capable learners for a lifetime."
BOOKS FOR CHILDREN
What: Parents in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex can help build a library of books for their children from birth age to 5 by registering them for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Each month a book will arrive in the mail for the child.
When and where: Registration has opened at www.pw4c.org/imaginationlibrary or imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/MACAPEANN
How much: Free.