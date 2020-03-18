BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles reopened seven of its 30 customer service center locations on Wednesday, although road tests remain suspended indefinitely.
The agency asked customers "who do not have immediate needs for required in-person services delay their visits" and said its reopened centers "prioritize regional availability, accessibility and facility size and capacity."
The centers that are reopening are Lawrence, Boston/Haymarket, Brockton, Fall River, Pittsfield, Plymouth, and Worcester.
The agency asked customers not bring multiple individuals with them in order to maintain the social distancing measures that government officials have been pleading with people to abide by to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
"While we are re-opening seven Registry of Motor Vehicles Service Centers to address the needs of residents and business customers, we strongly encourage those who can, to conduct their business online, by phone, by mail or to postpone a visit to the RMV and take advantage of the extension of expiration dates for licenses," said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack.
"Customers should expect longer waits as we will need to limit any crowding in the centers to comply with social distancing protocols," she said. "We will be limiting the number of people allowed inside Service Centers and once those limits are reached, customers will have to either leave and come back or wait outside until it is possible to let them in while still maintaining social distancing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.