HAVERHILL —The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles on Monday began a pilot drop-off registration and title services at the Haverhill Service Center at RiversEdge Plaza on Lincoln Avenue, and at several other centers.
Customers who are dropping off or picking up their paperwork will be served in the order of arrival and should anticipate a wait time for the intake and pickup process, but will not have to wait for their transaction to be completed that same day.
In fact, customers will not be allowed to wait and should expect a phone call or email from the Service Center within a few days when their transaction is completed.
The following types of transactions can be dropped off weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. by both commercial and individual customers, including casual sales, campers, trailers and motorcycles: Register and title a vehicle; transfer a plate to a new vehicle; reinstate a registration; apply for a registration only; transfer a plate between two vehicles; register a previously titled vehicle; transfer a vehicle to a surviving spouse; registration amendments and plate cancellations.
For more information, visit mass.gov/rmv or mass.gov/info-details/rmv-covid-19-information.