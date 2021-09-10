Remembering resident killed in attacks

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks looms, Bob Oliver doesn't know where to begin or what to say.
"He has been missed ever since the day he passed on,” Oliver said of Manchester resident Ralph F. Kershaw. Kershaw was one of 206 Massachusetts residents killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and the only one from Cape Ann.
On that Tuesday, Kershaw, 52, was aboard United Airlines Flight 175 when it struck the World Trade Center’s south tower. His obituary noted that Kershaw was on his way to Singapore, via Los Angeles, to inspect a yacht.
Kershaw was a surveyor of yachts and had built a two-story colonial house in Manchester, where he and his wife Heidi grew their family. He grew up in Manchester and had starred on the basketball team in high school, and followed his father Raymond into the marine trade, later taking ownership of the Ray Kershaw Company. He was also a member of the National Association of Marine Surveyors, and vice president of the New England region for a number of years.
Oliver, a Cape Ann resident and owner of Gloucester-based J&B Auto LLC, remembers working on the Kershaw family's vehicles.
"He was a very kind person and didn't deserve for this to happen to him," Oliver said.
Kershaw's daughter Kristin wrote a tribute of her late-father's legacy, according to CNN.com.
"My father was my hero," she wrote. "The man that I went to when I needed to share a story, solve a problem or just to get one of his big bear hugs."
"He was the kind of man that would do anything for his family and friends, whether it was building a skateboard ramps and playhouses or doing survey work on friends boats for free," she added. "He was a man that commanded respect and he was loved beyond words."
