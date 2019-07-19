Remembering St. Peter's School 50 years later

The windows and doors have long been boarded up, and the fields that once hosted the school’s football and baseball games are now piled high with soil and boulders taken from the ground as part of a redevelopment project.
But the memories of St. Peter’s Boys High School — later Gloucester’s Fuller School — are alive as ever for those who went there during the Catholic school’s run from 1965 to 1970. And those memories will be gushing this weekend when the one of the school’s two graduating classes holds a 50th reunion celebration that kicks off Friday night and runs through Sunday.
“The school was spectacular,” recalls Jack Silva, a member of St. Peter’s Class of 1969 and an organizer of this weekend’s events.
“I can honestly say St. Peter’s was one of the best educational experiences of my entire life,” said Silva, who would play basketball and baseball at the University of Connecticut and work 25 years as a sports psychologist at the University of North Carolina. He’s now visiting for the reunion from his Chapel Hill, North Carolina, home.
“The (faculty) priests took a tremendous interest in each (student), and they were very disciplined, which was great for going to college,” he said. “If you needed help, you didn’t even have to go them. A lot of times, they would come to you.”
Silva said organizers are expecting some three dozen graduates from the Class of 1969 and seven from the Class of 1970 — the school’s only other graduating class — to be part of this weekend’s festivities. Those include a Friday night reception, a Saturday night dinner and even a Sunday morning Mass and brunch at The Gloucester House, whose primary owner Lenny Linquata is a 1970 St. Peter’s graduate. Silva said several members of the Class of 1970 asked to be part of the reunion, and they were welcomed aboard.
Small school benefits
St. Peter’s was built by the Archdiocese of Boston, and opened in 1965 with a freshman class only. The archdiocese then added classes one at a time over the next three years, building toward the school’s first graduating class of 105 students in 1969. The faculty was primarily staffed by the Holy Cross priests — many of whom came east after graduating from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.
The school’s gradual opening schedule brought some benefits the Class of ‘69 students still savor.
“When we were the freshmen, we had the whole new school to ourselves,” recalls Gloucester resident Dana Curcuru. “Then, each year came, we still became upper classmen all the way through. That was nice.”
For many of the all-male school’s students, St. Peter’s wasn’t a first choice.
“I know I didn’t want to go there,” says Kevin Herro of White River Junction,Vermont. He grew up in Gloucester and was part of the school’s first class. “All the kids that grew up in town all were looking forward to going to Gloucester High School.
“When my parents wanted me to go to St. Peter’s, I remember saying I would go there for one year and then go to Gloucester High,” Herro continued. “But once I got there, I fell in love with the place. We had kids from all over, and the (teachers) wanted you to succeed. That seemed as important to them as much as it was to us.”
The regional aspect of the school, which drew students from as far afield as Salem and Lynn, proved to be one of its benefits, many of the students say today. For David Slade, who would become longtime president of The Cricket Press and grew up in Manchester, the idea of going to school with kids from Gloucester, Salem, Lynn and elsewhere “was a real experience.”
“It was a good time getting to know people from the different cities, and I’d say it was fun for the most part,” he said. He and others noted that St. Peter’s evolved into being a community of its own.
“It became like a close family,” Curcuru said, harkening back to lengthy bus routes complicated by the school’s wide outreach. “It could be a long day, so you spent a long time together, and you knew everybody because it was such a small class.”
All of that came to came to an end in 1970, when the archdiocese pulled the plug on funding the school and ultimately sold the building for $4 million to the city.
After taking over the property, the city ran Fuller School until closing its doors in the spring of 2008. Ironically, the St. Peter’s sale price was within a whisker of the $4.1 million the city fetched for the site last year. Windover Construction, the Cape Ann YMCA and Sam Park & Company shelled out the purchase price with plans for a $70 million redevelopment project featuring a new Y, 200 rental housing units and retail space.
Those who attended St. Peter’s now look a bit forlornly on the school building as they pass by.
“I wish this (50th reunion) could have come up maybe five years ago,” says Herro. “We could have gone to the school, maybe had the dance in the cafeteria, just like in the old days. But ... I guess that’s just the way it is.”
Slade offers a different perspective.
“It would have been nice,” he said of a school visit, “but maybe we shouldn’t think of it that way. Maybe we just want to remember it the way it used to be.”
Ray Lamont may be contacted at 978-675-2705 or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
ST. PETER’S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION
Friday, July 19
Welcome reception, 7 to 11 p.m., The Gloucester House restaurant, 63 Rogers St. Hors d’oeuvres, DJ music, dancing and 50/50 cash raffle to benefit local charities.
Saturday, July 20
Activities from 8 a.m to 3 p.m.:
Golf: The Meadow Golf Course at Peabody. Contact Kevin Herro at 802-698-2282.
Ryan & Wood Distilleries: Tours at 10 a.m and 1 p.m., 15 Great Republic Drive in Blackburn Industrial Park.
Evening activities, Gloucester House
6:45 p.m.: Class photo.
7 to 11 p.m.: Dinner/cash bar, with DJ music, karaoke, St. Peter’s High School trivia.
Sunday, July 21, Gloucester House
8:30 a.m.: Sunday Mass.
10 a.m. to noon: Farewell brunch.
1 to 3 p.m.: Two-hour cruise aboard the schooner Thomas E. Lannon, captained by classmate Tom Ellis. Call 978-281-6634 for reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.