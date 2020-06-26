Remembering those who held St. Peter's Fiesta close to their hearts

One of the more recent traditions of the St. Peter's Fiesta, now in its 93rd year, was the reading of names of those who had a special connection to the celebration and had died since the last event.
The public festival, which honors the patron saint of fishermen, was postponed this June due to the coronavirus pandemic in hopes of holding a shortened version in September, although organizers say that is unlikely. However, the St. Peter's Fiesta Committee wanted to share the names, which ordinarily would have been read at the traditional outdoor Sunday Mass.
Joe Novello, the committee's president, said he was saddened by the sheer number of names — more than 70 — this year. In recent years generally 20 to 30 names have been read.
"The St. Peter's Fiesta Committee sends out its condolences to all those families who have lost a loved one, and their memory will be in our thoughts and prayers at this time," he said.
Among those lost this year are retired Fiesta committee member Alphonso Millefoglie Sr., and two carriers of the St. Peter's statue, Anthony “Matza” Giambanco and Lorenzo “Larry” Billante.
The others are Jessica Taoramina, Anthony Lombardo, Phyllis Camille, Adriana Aiello, Peter Moceri, Salvatore “Torrey” Favazza, Giacomo “Jack” Rallo, Filippo Zappa, Jeremiah “Jerry” Nicastro, Frank Benson, Rosalie Laiachino, Marie Whynott, Anthony Marino, Stephen LeBlanc, Grace Gemmalaro Nicastro, Jenny Ciolino, Vaughn Shannon, Russell Hynes, Vincie Militello Derose, Michael Paul, Rose Demitri, Marco Randazzo, Benjamin “Buddy” Orlando, Nicolo "Nick" Vitale, Phyllis Chiancola, Geraldine Puglisi, Roberta MacKinnon, Philip Parisi, Anthony “Tony” Orlando, GraceAnn Scola, Leonard McCollum, Joyce M. Lucido, Antonino Favazza, Joseph B. Moceri, Cathy Tarr, Emmanuel Demitri, Peter Favazza, Vincie Marttilla, Martha Comminelli, Paul Scola, Elena DiMaio, Tom Mortillaro, Josephine Linquata, Nina Favazza, John Randazza, Ray Pzenney, Angela Asaro Anderton, Faye Curcuru, Mary Geraldine Oliver, Frank Consiglio, John B. Aiello, Mary Ann Favaloro, Felicia Aiello, Vincenza (Bruguglio) Ferrara, Judy Parisi, Ann Shields, Antonio Ferrara, Mary Ventimiglia, Josephine Parisi, Gerald Russo, Katie Mitchell, Joseph Giacalone, Heather Falk, Mary “Betty” Interante, Danny Balbo, Ann Mary Milone, Ninfa Ciaramitaro, Grace Favazza and Nina Sweet.
The committee works to gather all the names but if there is a name that is missed, the St. Peter's Fiesta Commitee may be contacted at stpetersfiesta@hotmail.org.